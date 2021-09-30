CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

EEG's iGaming Division Hits New Revenue Record, SportNation Nominated for Award

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") and their SportNation.bet business has been nominated for eGaming Review's ("EGR") Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for the campaign "SportNation Rewards", which allows customers to have total control of the rewards they earn on the platform. The EGR Awards will take place on November 25, 2021, in London.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Immucell Corp (ICCC) Announces Record Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for Q3

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Dow aims to add $3 billion to core earnings by 2030 with new net-zero unit

(Reuters) -Dow unveiled on Wednesday plans to boost its core earnings by $3 billion a year over the next decade, with investments that include building a new net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada. The chemicals maker, once part of DowDupont, joins a growing list of companies...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

FLYHT Receives Additional Purchase Order from a Long-Time OEM Partner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that it has received an additional purchase order for Iridium modems and license fees from a long-time OEM partner. This order is valued at approximately US$1.5 million and builds upon the relationship previously discussed in press releases dated July 15, 2014, August 1, 2019,February 18, 2020 and July 6, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August, respectively. According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the “Treasury Share Cancellation”).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13E3/A Landmark Infrastructure Filed by: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMMON UNITS, SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS, SERIES B PREFERRED UNITS AND SERIES C PREFERRED UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS. (Name, Address, and Telephone Numbers of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 06

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Analysts Remain Positive on PepsiCo (PEP) After Reporting Beat-and-raise Q3

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) yesterday reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its full-year outlook.The company said it earned $1.79 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

Endeavor’s OpenBet Deal Takes Aim at Sportradar, Genius Sports

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) recently announced it came to terms with Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) on a deal that will see the sports and entertainment conglomerate acquire OpenBet for $1.2 billion in cash and stock. Considering many sportsbook operators have started to in-source technology and/or are building out huge product and engineering teams in an attempt to differentiate themselves from the competition, it is reasonable to wonder why Endeavor would be buying a B2B sports betting content, platform and services provider. But Eilers & Krejcik senior consultant Alun Bowden explained that Endeavor is not buying a standalone sports betting tech business. While...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Pragmatic Solutions to power Trans World’s Palasino iGaming division

IGaming software provider Pragmatic Solutions has agreed a deal to power a new online platform for Trans World Hotels & Entertainment (TWHE), the Czech land-based casino operator which also serves the Austrian and German markets. Pragmatic Solutions will provide its core player account management platform and integration technology to Palasino,...
GAMBLING
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Airbnb Could Report Record Revenue in Q3

Airbnb management is forecasting record revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2021. Airbnb stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 23, down from 35 earlier in the year. The jump in revenue comes despite continued restrictions on travel worldwide. Most investors would be surprised if Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), a travel company,...
MARKETS
cdcgamingreports.com

Wall Street analyst projects even better bullish revenue for sports betting and igaming by 2025

A new Wall Street report is painting an even more bullish picture than previously projected for U.S. igaming and sports betting revenues by 2025. The report, authored by J.P. Morgan gaming analyst Joseph Greff, updated gross gaming revenue projections for 2025 from $12.2 billion to $19.3 billion, a jump of more than a third. It also provided a stronger take on 2021, given the launch of Connecticut sports betting (online and retail) and igaming on Oct. 7.
NFL
StreetInsider.com

Addex to Present at the Investors’ Day hosted by Voxia Communication

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Geneva, Switzerland, October 6, 2021 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present at the Investors’ Day hosted by Voxia Communication (October 7, 2021). The event will take place at the Beau Rivage Hotel in Geneva.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS

