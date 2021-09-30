EEG's iGaming Division Hits New Revenue Record, SportNation Nominated for Award
Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") and their SportNation.bet business has been nominated for eGaming Review's ("EGR") Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for the campaign "SportNation Rewards", which allows customers to have total control of the rewards they earn on the platform. The EGR Awards will take place on November 25, 2021, in London.
