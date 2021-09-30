CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Glimpse Group Announces Acquisition of 11th Subsidiary Company: XR Terra, a Provider of VR & AR Software Development and Design Training Courses

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Asset Acquisition expands Glimpse's offering in the EdTech, Corporate Learning and Workforce Development markets. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world's leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Announces Beta Launch of Digital Asset Analytics Platform

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology focused company, announced the Beta launch of its digital asset data analytics platform. The platform enables users to connect multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to aggregate portfolio holdings into a single platform to both view and analyze performance. BTCS plans to integrate the analytics platform with its staking-as-a-service platform, creating a seamless user interface to monitor crypto holdings across diverse exchanges and platforms.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Creates Ship4wd, a Digital Freight Forwarding Company

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution. Ship4wd will launch on October 18 2021.
INDUSTRY
bctv.org

Herbein + Company, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tubiello-Harr & Associates, LLC

Herbein + Company, Inc. (Herbein), a leading Mid Atlantic regional certified public accounting firm, announces the acquisition, effective October 1, of Tubiello-Harr & Associates, LLC, a Greater Lehigh Valley certified public accounting firm. This merger is part of Herbein's dynamic growth plan and is based on strengthening a growing geographic...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Social Blue Announces The New Group Name Leads.Io And The Acquisition Of AWM Network

AWM Network built a unique combination of digital brands and proprietary technologies to generate high-quality leads for businesses by using organic search traffic sources such as Google. Leads.io will invest significantly into expanding the current team and launching digital brands in new markets. CEO Tim Roemer has stated: "Today we...
BUSINESS
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a Drone Based Company Offering Multiple Platforms Including Underwater Capabilities

Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities, including underwater inspection services ("TerraData"). TerraData offers fully integrated, drone-based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications including transportation departments, water management agencies, and engineering firms. TerraData inspects culverts, bridges, piers, dam and lock systems, water treatment facilities and more.
ELECTRONICS
roi-nj.com

Certara completes acquisition of SaaS software company

Certara Inc., the Princeton-based biosimulation company, has completed its acquisition of Pinnacle 21, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for clinical data, regulatory compliance and related sectors. At the close of the deal, Pinnacle 21 equity holders received approximately $250 million in cash, plus 2.2 million shares of restricted common stock....
BUSINESS
tribuneledgernews.com

Hub International Strengthens Home Building And Homeowners Risk And Insurance Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of National Home Warranty Group Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Aviva Canada Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc. (National Home Warranty). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Specialized Electronics Company

Acquires RF and Microwave Specialist Paciwave in 6th Acquisition this Year. SUNNYVALE, CA and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its dB Control subsidiary acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. for cash paid at closing. No further transaction or financial details were disclosed. dB Control is part of HEICO's Electronic Technologies Group.
BUSINESS
Louisville Business First

Heumann Environmental Company launches software subsidiary

A Southern Indiana industrial manufacturer has launched a software subsidiary to make its niche technical expertise more accessible. Heumann Environmental Co. (HEC), based in Jeffersonville, created a subsidiary, Heumann Software Co., to develop a cloud-based software service that empowers customers to design and build cyclones, specialized separation equipment used in many industrial processes and pollution control applications.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Welbilt (WBT) Announces Acquisition by Ali Group Approved by Welbilt Stockholders

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) announced that the proposal to adopt and approve the Merger Agreement with Ali Holding S.r.l., Ali Group North America Corporation and Ascend Merger Corp. (collectively "Ali Group") was approved today by Welbilt stockholders with 99.72 percent of shares that were voted cast in favor of the pending merger.
BUSINESS
umass.edu

Evans Develops Free Online Course on Mixed Methods Research Design for JCOIN Training and Engagement Center

Associate professor of health promotion and policy Elizabeth Evans has developed a new online course on mixed methods research design for the newly launched Justice Community Opioid Innovation Network (JCOIN) Training and Engagement Center (JTEC). JTEC is an innovative learning platform that offers a wide range of educational resources to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Neste announces new partnership to provide SAF to TripActions Group customers

TripActions and Reed & Mackay, the fastest-growing travel and spend management group and Neste, the world's leading sustainable aviation fuel producer, announced a groundbreaking global partnership to offer Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ to all TripActions Group customers. The agreement marks the first time that a corporate travel management company is able to provide customers with the option to buy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at scale and reduce the environmental impact of their business travel.
INDUSTRY
uploadvr.com

Facebook Announces XR Programs And Research Fund, $50 Million Investment

Facebook announced a $50 million investment in a newly-established XR Programs and Research Fund with plans to support research and collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring VR and AR technologies are "developed responsibly.". The blog post is authored by Andrew Bosworth, Facebook's VP of VR/AR and soon-to-be Facebook CTO, and Nick...
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Jeffersonville manufacturer launches software subsidiary

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Jeffersonville-based industrial manufacturer is adding to its portfolio with a new software subsidiary. Heumann Environmental Co. LLC, which produces reverse flow cyclones used to separate particles from gas streams, has launched Heumann Software Co. and its first software platform that allows customers to design their own cyclones.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
techacrobat.com

6 best Tips to hire a right software development company

Suppose you can have ultimately decided to get custom-made software. And there would be several reasons, such as streamlining the company process, expanding the company in scale and size, and many more. So you will have a vision or idea for a software project relying on the purpose and requirements of the custom software application.
COMPUTERS

