Paychex (PAYX) Tops Q1 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) today announced preliminary results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021. The Company expects fourth quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.40 - $1.48 and net income to be in the range of $43 million - $45 million. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be in the range of $1.75 - $1.83, which excludes expected charges of $12 million or $0.31 per share related to legacy environmental matters (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a reconciliation to GAAP).

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO