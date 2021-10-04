CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paychex (PAYX) Tops Q1 EPS by 9c

 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.89, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

