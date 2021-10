OKC Zoo encourages giraffe fans to help name second giraffe calf of 2021. Heads up! The second giraffe calf to be born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2021 needs a name. The OKC Zoo is thrilled to invite giraffe lovers high and wide to participate in an online naming contest for its newest animal family member, a female giraffe calf, born to first-time mom, Julu, 6.