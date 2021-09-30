CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Field Day's 2021 homecoming reflected the good times returning to London

Cover picture for the article40,000 people danced to on-point tunes under glorious sun as Field Day returned to East London's Victoria Park. London is alive with an electric buzz in the air this weekend. Festivals are kicking off all over the city, from Maiden Voyage in North to Yam Carnival in South to All Points East, which is hosting 40,000 revellers in Victoria Park for this year’s edition of Field Day. Tickets were optimistically purchased many months ago, with the event selling out in February during the depths of winter lockdown when no end to the stasis seemed to be in sight. “I’d been trying to not get excited ever since I bought a ticket because it was hard to believe it would happen, but now we’re here I’m absolutely buzzing!” one floral shirt-dressed punter excitedly tells me on the way in. The lockdown extensions of previous months and wiping out of most of festival season caused concern, but when GALA Festival was able to go ahead in late-July, the capital’s festival circuit roared back into action and has been bustling ever since. On this final weekend of August, the bank holiday hype is real.

