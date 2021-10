GOWRIE — Robert W. Proctor, 79, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Aspire of Gowrie. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Palmer Funeral Home, Gowrie. Burial will be in Gowrie Township Cemetery with military rites presented by the American Legion Peterson Post #431 of Gowrie. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.