Bears, Wildcats meet in key region game

Griffin High travels Friday to Fayetteville to take on the Whitewater Wildcats in a Region 2-AAAAA game steep with playoff implications. The Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 region) have the best overall record in Region 2-AAAAA this season, having won four in a row since a 41-24 loss to East Coweta in the season opener. Wins during that streak have come against Fayette County 30-13, Locust Grove 44-6, Central-Carrollton 28-7 and most recently Northside-Columbus 40-6.