The quarterback battle between Notre Dane and Wisconsin has to be one of the most anticipated in college football this season. Not long ago, Jack Coan was starting for these Badgers, and he has not missed a beat with the Irish. He has the advantage in almost everything with this matchup, albeit with the Irish having played one more game. Even if these teams had played an even number of games to this point, this comparison probably wouldn’t look much different.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO