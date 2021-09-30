Food trucks and airplanes coming to airport

Georgia Cities Week kicks off Sunday with the Food Truck Fly-In at the Griffin-Spalding County Airport. The free, family-friendly event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The city of Griffin is kicking off Georgia Cities Week by highlighting the Griffin-Spalding Airport and how, in many ways, it will shape the future of our community with the brand new location, projected to be complete by 2024,” Griffin Economic Development Director Patrick Kay said.