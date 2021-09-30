CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Food trucks and airplanes coming to airport

By KAREN GUNNELS STAFF WRITER KAREN@GRIFFINDAILYNEWS.COM
Griffin Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Cities Week kicks off Sunday with the Food Truck Fly-In at the Griffin-Spalding County Airport. The free, family-friendly event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The city of Griffin is kicking off Georgia Cities Week by highlighting the Griffin-Spalding Airport and how, in many ways, it will shape the future of our community with the brand new location, projected to be complete by 2024,” Griffin Economic Development Director Patrick Kay said.

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Griffin, GA
Lifestyle
County
Spalding County, GA
City
Locust Grove, GA
Spalding County, GA
Government
City
Griffin, GA
Griffin, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Local Food#Kona Ice#The Food Truck Fly In#Georgia Cities Week#The Buckeye Band#The Civil Air Patrol#Flyboys Flight Center#Affordable Gourmet#Top Wings#Patunia

Comments / 0

Community Policy