I wrote earlier about Gladys and Maxine feeling more like sisters than cousins. They were outnumbered by boys in the relative families. By the time they had been walking to the country school that each attended, they soon were allowed to walk to each other’s country home. They could meet to play at Grandma Wolff’s as it was a half-way point between their two homes. There were fun places to play and climb trees or make playhouses or to climb in Grandma’s big new barn where there were many pigeon nests. There were plenty of old pieces of machinery on which to climb.

