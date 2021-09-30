Residents meet company proposing $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline

(Red Oak) -- Another KMAland county has received information on inspection services for a CO2 pipeline. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from ISG Front Office Manager Tiffany Kruizenga on her company, ISG, Inc, offering inspection services during the construction of a CO2 pipeline that will run through the county. Details are slowly emerging from Summit Carbon Express, an energy company that hopes to run a CO2 pipeline through parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota running to a storage facility in North Dakota. Kruizenga says her company would provide inspection services for the land rather than the pipeline itself.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO