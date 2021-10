I know it feels as though there was a big change in the market on Monday, but statistically not much changed. Even chart-wise, in terms of the major indexes, not much changed. Think of it this way for the S&P 500: Thursday, the S&P was down 52 points. Friday it was up 50 points. Monday it was down 56 points. It's all an area, hovering in the 4300 zone. That's a lot of up/down/up/down, but no real movement. So what changed on the chart? Not much. It looks a bit droopier and it's closing in on the July low of that 4250 area, but does it look drastically different than it looked coming into Monday morning? Not to me.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO