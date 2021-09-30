CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Raving changes our brains and creates meaningful bonds, according to study

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study conducted by The University of Kent has revealed that raving and the use of psychedelics can help to create “meaning bonds," while the latter could prove useful in clinical therapies. Frontiers in Psychology published the study revealing that raving is often linked to prosocial behaviours and social...

ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
healththoroughfare.com

Quitting Antidepressants Can Be Dangerous According To New Study

Abrupt drug discontinuation in treatment-resistant depression is associated with high relapse rates, according to a new study. Among patients with chronic depression who tried to quit taking antidepressant medication, over half relapsed into depression by the end of a year, compared to those who did not try to quit, according to a randomized, double-blinded clinical trial released Wednesday.
HEALTH
Your EDM

STUDY: Raving Promotes Social Bonding, Prosocial Behaviors

A new study has revealed that raving and the use of psychedelics are linked to “social bonding and prosocial behaviors.”. Dr. Martha Newson, a cognitive anthropologist at the School of Anthropology and Conservation, conducted a retrospective online survey with those who have attended memorable raves. The study examined altered states of consciousness common in group rituals which contained the “4Ds” – dance, drums, sleep deprivation, and drugs.
dallassun.com

Eyes, brain work together to create 'pipeline' of meaning

London [UK], September 22 (ANI): According to new research at the University of Birmingham, humans read by 'pre-processing' written words to create a pipeline of meaning. The findings of the study were published in the journals 'Nature Communications' and 'Trends in Cognitive Sciences'. The study has shown that each pre-processing...
SCIENCE
Inverse

Diet created by scientists found to strengthen the brain in 2 critical ways

You are what you eat. But what you eat also shapes who you become. Decades of nutritional studies repeatedly confirm this. However, missing from the equation was a diet specifically tailored for brain health. Realizing this, the late Martha Clare Morris, a nutritional epidemiologist, studied foods and nutrients associated explicitly with lower cognitive decline and lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and in 2015, premiered the MIND diet.
FITNESS
EDMTunes

The Science of Raves, Bonding, and Identity

A study conducted by the University of Kent explores the nature of a rave and its effects on human behavior and emotional states. The study demonstrates that individuals who engage in raves open themselves up to awe and transformation. The rave is considered a “liminal” space that allows one to disengage from the normal modes of societal operation and explore new perspectives outside of the ego. As a result, ravers will create “identity fusion” with their cohorts, and promote prosocial bonds in the future.
SCIENCE
wfxb.com

You Are as Healthy as Your Mate, According to Study

The phrase “In sickness and in health” isn’t just something couples recite on their wedding day. New research revealed that husbands and wives around the world often share the same medical histories. It’s likely due to people gravitating towards others in similar social circles, educational backgrounds, and even similar weights. Researchers believe this leads to similar lifestyle habits and physical traits. A total of 5,400 couples were studied and the experts behind it say the majority had similar blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides levels.
HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Rewired: Changing brains to beat addiction

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fifty percent of teens have used drugs at least once. Among college students, 43% report frequently abusing drugs and alcohol. These teens who experiment early could be setting the groundwork for decades of abuse. In fact, kids who start drinking before the age of 15 are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How To Change Our Perspective on Money and Create Abundance

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. We all have a very different relationship with money. Some people think that money is the source of all evil. Others see it as a channel to make a difference in the world by using it for scientific research, helping people improve their current conditions, saving endangered species, etc.
ECONOMY
Norwalk Hour

Millennials are the 'mute generation' according to this study

Very connected, very connected, but millennials are practically a mute generation, as a study reflects that those born between 1981 and 1996 have dread or some kind of anxiety to answer and make phone calls. According to the results of the survey 'Generation mute, millenials phone call statistics' carried out...
DANBURY, CT
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Brain implant may lift most severe depression

An electrical implant that sits in the skull and is wired to the brain can detect and treat severe depression, US scientists believe after promising results with a first patient. Sarah, who is 36, had the device fitted more than a year ago and says it has turned her life...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

Attentive Listening Improves Teen Behaviors, According to Study

In today’s fast-paced world, how often do we practice attentive listening? Usually, the words of our loved ones, friends, and colleagues go in one ear and out the other. Most of us don’t do this intentionally; we may have a million different thoughts at that moment, making it hard to pay attention.
KIDS
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain sizes and dementia, a study finds

High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain size and increased risk of dementia, a new study has found. Adults who were diagnosed with hypertension between ages 35 to 44 had smaller brain sizes and were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia compared to adults their age with normal blood pressure, according to a study published […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
HEALTH
Scientist

Our Aching Brains

I consider myself relatively lucky in a world that continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. I have not yet lost any close friends or relatives to the disease, I have remained gainfully employed throughout the turmoil, and only a few people in my inner circle have been infected by SARS-CoV-2. But I, like many, have been living with the indirect consequences of the pandemic, including social isolation, chronic anxiety, and the difficulties of navigating things such as holidays, school disruptions, and caring for older relatives. In the past 22 months, SARS-CoV-2 has infected hundreds of millions around the globe, killing more than 4.5 million as of this writing (in mid-September). But these numbers will likely be dwarfed by the number of people who face sustained battles with mental health issues sparked or exacerbated by the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH

