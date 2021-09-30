CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Review – Greatest Hits

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Super Monkey Ball’s 20th anniversary, we’re getting Banana Mania, a new entry in the series that features remastered content from the first three major console games all wrapped up in the presentation of a sort-of “best of” compilation. From its many levels, bonus characters, and multitude of party games and challenge modes, Banana Mania is quite the comprehensive package for Super Monkey Ball fans and a perfect entry point for newcomers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
