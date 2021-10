Inspiration can come from anywhere, and AC/DC’s 1976 single “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is proof. The song tells the story of a do-anything tough guy who is more than willing to use his muscle to take care of your problems for a nominal fee. Are you “havin' trouble with the high-school head?” Struggling with a lover who’s “double dealin' with your best friend?” Maybe you’ve “got a lady and you want her gone” – well then, this is the man you need to call.

