CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NZD/USD consolidates monthly losses below 0.6900 after China PMIs

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD grinds lower, seesaws around intraday high of late. China NBS Manufacturing PMI contracts, Caixin Manufacturing PMI improves in August. NZ PM Ardern backs Auckland boundary limit despite the alert level 2 conditions. US Senators agree on stop-gap funding but debt ceiling, stimulus and other risk catalysts loom. NZD/USD holds...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike

New Zealand Dollar, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Rate Hike, Inflation – Talking Points. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hikes its OCR by 25 basis points. New Zealand Dollar at risk given lofty rate hike bets despite threats. Persistent inflation threat on the radar for RBNZ policymakers. The Reserve...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD braces for 0.7010 key hurdle with eyes on RBNZ

NZD/USD grinds higher inside weekly trading range, picks up bids of late. NZIER QSBO, NZ covid conditions probe RBNZ rate hike expectations. Upbeat sentiment battles US dollar rebound amid hawkish hopes from RBNZ. No rate change could be a nightmare for pair buyers, US ADP Employment Change, risk catalysts are...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD dips mildly after RBNZ hike

NZD/USD dips mildly after RBNZ rate hike but is bounded in very tight range. Rebound from 0.6858 is limited by 0.6981 minor resistance so far. Hence, fall from 0.7169 is still mildly in favor to extend lower. Break of 0.6858 will target 0.6804 low first. Also, NZD/USD is still staying...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD whipsaws above 0.6950 on RBNZ rate hike

NZD/USD takes the bids following the RBNZ’s hawkish interest rate decision. New Zealand covid conditions worsen with a slow rise in virus infections, local lockdowns likely are extended. Risk appetite sours amid indecision over US debt limit, Sino-American headlines. US ADP Employment Change will join the qualitative factors to determine...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
FXStreet.com

Moody’s upgrades India’s outlook to stable, affirms rating

Overall risk tone is that of caution given several lingering risks i.e. higher energy prices, US debt ceiling, China real estate concerns, withdrawal of accommodation by central banks. Higher crude and natural gas prices have caused inflation expectations to move higher. Brent is at USD 82 per barrel while natural gas prices have risen to USD 6.25 per mmbtu. US 2y breakevens rose above 2.70% for the first time since August. US 10y breakevens too are up 10bps at 2.48%, highest since May this year. Since the rise in nominal yields has been mainly on account of rise in inflation expectations (real yields have not risen), the Dollar has not strengthened much, except against the Yen which is more sensitive to nominal US yields. The Euro was steady around 1.16 and the Pound around 1.36 in trade yesterday. Focus today will be on the US September ADP private payroll data.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD dives to fresh weekly lows, below 0.6900 mark

NZD/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD strength. The RBNZ’s decision to hike interest rates did little to impress bulls or lend any support. The risk-off impulse also contributed to drive flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi. The NZD/USD pair dived to fresh weekly lows during...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

German Factory Orders fall sharply by 7.7% MoM in August; EUR/USD unfazed

German Factory Orders fell sharply by 7.7% MoM in August, a big miss. On a yearly basis, Germany’s Factory Orders rose by 11.7% in August. EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.1590 on poor German Factory data. The German Factory Orders dropped more than expected in August, suggesting that the recovery...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Us Senate#Infrastructure#Caixin Manufacturing Pmi#Nbs Manufacturing#Non Manufacturing Pmi#The Anz Activity Outlook#The Nzd Usd#Covid#Nz Herald
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to challenge the 0.7170 September low – Credit Suisse

Median GDP growth expectations have increased in reaction to Australia’s reopening plans, shielding the aussie performance from other risks. Looking ahead, economists at Credit Suisse see priced-in hawkish monetary policy expectations amid regional growth concerns as limiting scope for further AUD strength. AUD/USD is expected to re-test recent lows around 0.7170.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD drops after widely expected RBNZ rate hike

Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally reverse gains; Evergrande’s silence continues; HK policy address in focus; NZD drops after widely expected RBNZ rate hike, vague policy outlook?; 10-yr UST yield extends rise, US ADP data due later today. General trend. - US equity FUTS decline in Asia. - Nikkei has...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

RBNZ hikes, but NZD takes a plunge

We continue to see sharp volatility from the New Zealand dollar. NZD/USD enjoyed a three-day rally, but has squandered most of these gains on Wednesday. The pair is currently trading at 0.6885, down 1.10% on the day. RBNZ hikes rates. The markets were expecting a rate hike from the Reserve...
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Longer-term Consolidation Break in EUR/NZD?

Let’s take a look at EUR/NZD, which could be on the verge of a longer-term consolidation break. Will traders take the pair lower on a downside break?. Today we’re checking out EUR/NZD, on the possibility that fundamentals may finally move the market out of a longer-term range and into a new trend lower. Over the course of 2021, EUR/NZD has spent most of its time between 1.6600 – 1.7100, but with today’s announcement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, that range may possibly end.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Australia
Country
China
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats below daily highs near 0.6960 on dismal economic data

NZD/USD trades higher on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading session. US Dollar Index slips below 93.50 retreating from yearly highs. Risk aversion kept gains limited for Kiwi. NZD/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Tuesday in Asian session. The selling pressure in the US dollar pushes the pair higher....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Brexit woes recall bears around 1.3600, PMIs, Conservatives summit eyed

GBP/USD snaps three-day uptrend, sellers attack intraday low of late. UK’s Frost again warns EU over NI protocol, brands US President Biden as no more than an "interested observer". UK PM Johnson eyes post-covid economy guide during first annual Conservatives meet since 2019. Fears over China financial markets, anxieity over...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2600 amid softer USD

USD/CAD extends the previous day’s decline on Tuesday in the Asian session. Mixed economic data, oil prices influence Loonie’s performance. The US Dollar Index remains weaker near 93.80 despite higher US T-yields. The USD/CAD pair remains muted on Tuesday. After testing the high of 1.2775 in the previous week, the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1,750 amid USD rebound

Gold stays on the front foot after confirming bullish chart pattern. Softer USD, stimulus hopes battle risks emanating from China, Evergrande to favor buyers. US ISM Services PMI for September becomes the key ahead of NFP. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) snaps three-day uptrend while easing to $1,766, down 0.16% intraday, during...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD struggles to find direction, trades around 0.6970 ahead of RBNZ

NZD/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Tuesday. RBNZ is expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points. US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains, stays below 94.00. The NZD/USD pair is having a hard time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Dovish RBNZ Rate Hike

NZD/USD is on track to stage a four day rally after following the failed attempt to test the August low (0.6805), and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision may fuel larger recovery in the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to deliver a rate hike.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops back below 0.7300 on China, Evergrande fears

AUD/USD retreats from the intraday high during a three-day uptrend. US-China tension escalates, Evergrande share trading is suspended in Hong Kong. Off in China, regional holidays in Australia limit market moves, US Factory Orders eyed. AUD/USD remains pressured around intraday low near 0.7260 amid grim concerns over the Sino-American trade...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY eases below 111.00 as USD weakens

USD/JPY remains under pressure below 111.00. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation concerns keep USD/JPY on the backfoot. USD/JPY consolidate losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair fell for the third straight session, after it peaked near 112.00 on Thursaday. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.94, down 0.04% for the day.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy