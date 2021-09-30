CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mead’s name removed from chapel for role in eugenics

By Ideal Dowling
Middlebury Campus
Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning of Monday, Sept. 27, the stone slab engraved with “Mead Memorial Chapel” was removed from its place atop the entrance of the chapel. A few hours later, college President Laurie Patton and Chair of the Board of Trustees George Lee sent an email to the community explaining that chapel would no longer bear the name John Mead, Vermont governor from 1910 to 1912 and Middlebury class of 1864, due to his role in promoting eugenics policies in the state that led to the involuntary sterilization of an estimated 250 people.

