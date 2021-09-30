A novel single-agent antibiotic
Antimicrobial resistance is a substantial public health challenge, and new antibiotics — especially those that target drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens — are needed. Reporting in Nature, Durand-Reville and colleagues have designed a novel therapeutic class of antimicrobials in which they optimized drug binding and permeation of the drug through bacterial membrane transporters simultaneously. The resulting molecule, ETX0462, has potent antibacterial efficacy against multiple species of resistant Gram-negative pathogens in vitro and in mouse models of infection.www.nature.com
