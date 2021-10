On Tuesday we learned that the Nets may have a couple of players who have yet to be vaccinated. The NBA is not requiring players to be vaccinated. But there are a couple of cities that have their own regulations which have become relevant. Because of local COVID-protocols in New York and San Francisco, all players on the Knicks, Nets, and Warriors would need a jab in order to practice locally and participate in home games. But there could be a couple of exceptions to this rule which we’ll look at here. On Thursday, Yaron Weitzman, writing for FoxSports suggested one player who might not be vaccinated yet is Nets star Kyrie Irving.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO