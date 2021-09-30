CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KetchBeauty V4.1 Multifunction IPL handset removes hair, acne bacteria, and age spots

By Genevieve Healey
 5 days ago
Going to the salon every time you need hair removed is a thing of the past when you have the KetchBeauty V4.1 Multifunction IPL handset. This multifunctional gadget lets you effectively and permanently remove hair from the comfort of your own home. And it’s safe to use all over your body, from your face to your bikini area. This handheld gadget doesn’t just remove hair with ease but also helps remove acne bacteria. This minimizes breakouts so you feel your best at all times. Moreover, the V4.1 removes age spots, helps smooth wrinkles, and improves skin elasticity, too! While its hair removal function isn’t for use on darker skin tones or with blonde, red, grey, or white hairs, it’s very effective on fair skin with dark hairs. Feel more comfortable in your own skin—no matter what you’re wearing—with this useful gadget.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

