CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Please Keep Your Amateur Dietician Advice to Yourself

By Kate Hitchcock, MD, PhD
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRationalization is a deeply ingrained defense mechanism that can cause terrible harm to people who are already suffering. When something bad happens to someone else, we are uncomfortable, thinking, truthfully, I could be next. It's much easier to identify something about that person that we can believe responsible, something they did that caused them to "deserve" their misfortune. That way we can tell ourselves that all we have to do is avoid that hot-button mistake and we can go on feeling safe from disaster. In other words, we naturally revert to victim blaming.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Bulletin

Advice for addicts in recovery: Stick with it, give yourself some grace

As I write this, it is still September and still National Recovery Month. I have another success story of an incredibly strong woman who faced the path to recovery and made it through. I had the honor of meeting this woman through our connection and involvement with Bellis, a non-profit...
HEALTH
wabi.tv

Advice for keeping your pumpkin fresh

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Is your house looking like fall has arrived?. If you’ve dusted off the decorations and transformed your yard, more power to you!. I’m still clinging to summer. What about that pumpkin purchase?. Local experts say there are steps you can take to make sure it sticks...
BANGOR, ME
bozemanmagazine.com

Life Changing Tips for Keeping Yourself Fresh During the Working Week

Making it through the working week doesn’t just involve getting your work done. It’s also important to keep yourself looking and feeling fresh and healthy. Staying looking good is both a mental and physical task, so looking after your mind as well as your body is a must. The mental aspect is one that is often neglected as the pressures of work add up. While it might be a struggle at times, if you follow these tips, you will be able to keep yourself looking fresh and be better prepared mentally to get on with your work.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
WKRC

Protecting yourself and your children from social media dangers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Facebook was in the dark for users all over the world for about six hours on Monday. Some may have welcomed the pause, but for others, it may have created anxiety. With Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp down, billions of people couldn't feed their timelines. For some people,...
KIDS
Camden News

Be yourself

Sometimes, I feel like I can be a bit much for people. My personality is very different from the "normal" person, and I get criticized a lot for it. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I sometimes get overly excited over little things that don't matter to most people.Here recently, an old friend told me how I even annoyed some people with my personality! They didn't mean it in a rude or mean way, but it still really hurt.
CAMDEN, AR
foxnebraska.com

Keeping You Healthy: keep your vision in check

KEARNEY, Neb. — As we age, it's normal to notice changes in our vision including losing the ability to see up close, having trouble distinguishing colors and needing more time to adjust. But some of these problems are preventable. Dr. Kyle Craw at Kearney Eye Institute in Kearney is not...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Medscape News

Safer Way to Use Botox to Treat Challenging Dystonia Type?

When treating oromandibular dystonia (OMD) with botulinum toxin injection to the lateral pterygoid muscle (LPM), an intraoral approach is the safest way to avoid injury to the maxillary artery, new research suggests. OMD causes an involuntary opening of the mouth, which can be disabling and disfiguring. Although injection of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietician#Cancer#Fad Diet#Radiation Oncologist#Dutch#Wikimedia Commons
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tumors
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy