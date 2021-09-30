Please Keep Your Amateur Dietician Advice to Yourself
Rationalization is a deeply ingrained defense mechanism that can cause terrible harm to people who are already suffering. When something bad happens to someone else, we are uncomfortable, thinking, truthfully, I could be next. It's much easier to identify something about that person that we can believe responsible, something they did that caused them to "deserve" their misfortune. That way we can tell ourselves that all we have to do is avoid that hot-button mistake and we can go on feeling safe from disaster. In other words, we naturally revert to victim blaming.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0