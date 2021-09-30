First Preview Trailer for Shin Kamen Rider Revealed
It will be a while yet before audiences get a chance to see Shin Kamen Rider. The planned “reboot” movie, based on the original Kamen Rider series and directed by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno, is still scheduled to open in early 2023. However, Shin Kamen Rider‘s newest preview trailer released during a September 30, 2021 press event promoting the production. The event also showed the world the first look at the movie’s stars in their costumes.www.siliconera.com
