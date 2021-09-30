NOTICE OF HEARING A Petition f...

A Petition for Reinstatement to the active practice of law has been filed by MICHAEL ANDREW RABEL and will be the subject of hearing on November 30, 2021 before a hearing committee des- ignated by the Board. Anyone wishing to be heard in reference to this matter should contact the District IV Office of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania 437 Grant Street, Suite 1300, ? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, phone number (412) 565-3173, on or before November 16, 2021.