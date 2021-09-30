CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

NOTICE OF HEARING A Petition f...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

A Petition for Reinstatement to the active practice of law has been filed by MICHAEL ANDREW RABEL and will be the subject of hearing on November 30, 2021 before a hearing committee des- ignated by the Board. Anyone wishing to be heard in reference to this matter should contact the District IV Office of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania 437 Grant Street, Suite 1300, ? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, phone number (412) 565-3173, on or before November 16, 2021.

classmart.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notice Of Hearing#Reinstatement#Marcee D Sloan Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy