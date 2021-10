The first dog in space. The first man and woman. Now Russia is about to clinch another spaceflight first before the United States: Beating Hollywood to orbit. A Russian actress, a director and their professional Russian astronaut guide are set to launch on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station Tuesday morning. Their mission is to shoot scenes for the first feature-length film in space. While cinematic sequences in space have long been portrayed on big screens using sound stages and advanced computer graphics, never before has a full-length movie been shot and directed in space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO