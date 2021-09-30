CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Kentang kecap dan jahe – crispy soy and ginger roast potatoes recipe by Lara Lee

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oKrJ_0cClI8ZN00
Kentang kecap dan jahe – crispy soy and ginger roast potatoes by Lara Lee.

These versatile potatoes are impossibly crispy, and it’s a dish I love to serve as an impressive side alongside steaks at a summer barbecue or a Sunday roast. A stand-out accompaniment, the potatoes are roasted, tossed with stir-fried spring onions, then drizzled with a rich soy dressing that is sharpened by the acidic hit of vinegar. In the same way that vinegar can make the crunchiest of chips go a little soggy, my soy and vinegar dressing has the same effect, so dress the potatoes only when you are ready to serve them.

Serves 4-6 as a side

sunflower oil for roasting

whole garlic bulb 1 large, halved widthways

floury potatoes 1.2kg (such as maris piper), skin on and cut into 4cm chunks

sea salt and black pepper to taste

For the stir-fried spring onions

spring onions 8, chopped into 3cm chunks

garlic 8 cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

ginger 12cm (about 60g), peeled and cut into long, thin matchsticks

For the soy dressing

rice vinegar or white wine vinegar 4 tbsp

light soy sauce 4 tbsp

Preheat the oven to 200C fan/gas mark 7. Pour 6 tablespoons of oil into a very large roasting tray with the garlic bulb halves and a generous sprinkle of salt. Place the roasting tray in the oven to heat.

Put the potatoes into a large pan and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Drain the potatoes, then return them to the pan to steam for 2 minutes. As the potatoes are steaming, shake the pan to rough up their edges for maximum crispiness.

Remove the hot roasting tray from the oven and carefully add the potatoes in a single layer, being careful not to overcrowd the tray. Toss the potatoes in the hot oil until they are fully coated, then season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 45 minutes or until golden and crispy, turning the potatoes over halfway to ensure even roasting.

In the last 10 minutes of the cooking time, prepare the stir-fried spring onions and the soy dressing. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and add the spring onions, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2–3 minutes until fragrant and just beginning to soften, then remove from the heat. To make the dressing, mix the vinegar and soy sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

Once golden, toss the potatoes with the spring onion, garlic and ginger, then drizzle over the vinegar and soy dressing. Serve immediately.

From Coconut & Sambal by Lara Lee (Bloomsbury, £26)

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Recipe: Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool weather = comfort food cravings. This fully loaded bowl of cheesy potatoes covered with bacon and green onions can be paired with your favorite main dish or eaten on its own for a delicious, comfort-food snack. Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes. Ingredients:. 3 lbs Boomer...
WAUSAU, WI
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Sweet Potato Crescent Roll Recipe

With the season quickly changing, many people are eager to incorporate more fall-themed recipes into their lives. Naturally, pumpkin tends to be the star of the show when fall rolls around, but sweet potatoes are also a great option, thanks to their vibrant orange color and earthy, subtly sweet taste. Although sweet potatoes are enjoyable year-round, they work especially well in many autumnal dishes, and these sweet potato crescent rolls are the perfect example.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Wine Vinegar#Potatoes#Oil And Vinegar#Food Drink#Preheat
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Bistecca (Porterhouse) with Walnut Salsa Verde and Crispy Potato Skillet Pie | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rachael created this menu to celebrate her 16th wedding anniversary. She paired Florentine-style bistecca (aka porterhouse) with a beautiful walnut...
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Roasted Honey-Soy Green Beans | Rachael Ray

Heat oven to 450°F, rack at center oven, line a baking sheet with foil and add beans, spray with oil and roast 10 to 12 minutes. For the sauce, heat small pan or pot over medium to medium-high heat with oil and swirl garlic for a minute, add remaining ingredients and thicken a bit, remove beans from oven and toss to coat them with sauce, return to oven and roast 3 to 5 minutes more.
RECIPES
Greatist

10 Warming Ginger Recipes That’ll Clear Your Sinuses Stat

Sweater weather is (mostly) awesome: twinkle lights, cozy flannels, holiday prep. But there are also downsides, like nasty colds and stuffy sinuses. Since research suggests that ginger may help clear those nasal passages (among other health benefits), we rounded up 10 ginger recipes that might help you breathe a little easier *and* dial back any nausea or inflammation that’s been dragging you down.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
westernmassnews.com

Roasted Chickpea Recipes You'll Want to Snack on Forever

Why buy them at the store when you can make your own roasted chickpeas instead? We have six deliciously different roasted chickpea recipes for you to choose from, with savory, sweet, mild, and spicy flavor options. Stock up on plain chickpeas and let's start roasting!
RECIPES
mashed.com

Easy Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Bars Recipe

Say, do you want to know how to make a dessert treat that will look and taste as if it came from a professional pastry shop? But you also want a result that actually requires next to no kitchen competence, uses basic ingredients you can find in any grocery store, and requires all of about 15 minutes of hands-on prep and cooking work? The answer is yes, of course, right?
RECIPES
purewow.com

Ginger-Scallion Chicken Meatballs with a Sesame-Soy Glaze

Meatballs: We adore them, but we’ve been eating them the same way our entire life. And while there’s nothing wrong with red sauce and spaghetti, there’s a whole universe of other possibilities just waiting to be devoured. Like these ginger-scallion chicken meatballs, for example. They’re tender and flavorful on their own, but wait until you try them with the sesame-soy glaze.
RECIPES
theroastedroot.net

Roasted Sweet Potato and Brussel Sprout Salad with Cinnamon Balsamic Dressing

Roasted Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprouts Salad with Cinnamon Balsamic Dressing is a shockingly flavorful filling salad loaded with all sorts of goodies! Roasted veggies, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, and dried cranberries come together with the cinnamon balsamic dressing in an amalgamation of fall bliss!. For me,...
RECIPES
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Amy’s Sweet Potato Spice Cookies

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Amy’s Sweet Potato Spice Cookies – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. The unique combination of ingredients makes a delicious dessert!. Sweet Potato Spice Cookies. Ingredients. 3/4 cup butter, softened. 1 cup sugar. 1/4 cup packed brown sugar. 1 large egg. 1 cup finely...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Mashed

TikTok Crispy Giant French Fries Recipe

Regular-sized French fries? Sure, they're tasty and all, but when you're really craving a potato-packed snack, what you need is a giant French fry. These breadstick-like bad boys have taken TikTok by storm, and they are a surprisingly easy appetizer to whip up the next time you're having guests over. "These were so fun to make," says recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. "Giant food just fascinates me. I really love the concept. It would make a great family-friendly meal, too. Kids would love it!"
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

Salmon, tenderstem broccoli and potato traybake recipe

This effortless salmon bake with a vibrant fresh green sauce from peppery watercress is the perfect fuss-free meal. It also looks rather colourful. When in season, I love to throw in a handful of lightly blanched samphire with the capers, for a real taste of the sea. Prep time: 15...
RECIPES
dapsmagic.com

Empress Lilly Au Gratin Potatoes – GEEK EATS Disney Recipe

There are so many recipes from the Walt Disney World Resort through the years that bring the culinary magic of Disney to the home kitchen. Next week, Delicious Disney: Recipes & Stories from the Most Magical Place on Earth by Pam Brandon, Marcy Carriker Smothers, and The Disney Chefs will be released, and with it there will be more culinary magic for the kitchen.
RECIPES
Fox 59

Celebrate National Potato Month with this quick and easy recipe

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Potato Month!. Food Influencer Meaghan Smith shows us a quick and easy recipe for a tasty mashed potato recipe courtesy of Mikesell’s. Interested in making it at home? Here’s the recipe:. Mikesell’s Groovy Mashed Potatoes. Ingredients:. 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Washington Post

6 crispy phyllo recipes including pot pies, turnovers and galettes

Thin, crispy phyllo is a must-have for your freezer, because it can unlock so many recipes. It’s easy to use and is adaptable for sweet and savory dishes alike. The simple dough is stretched super thin, so you can get gorgeous, flaky layers. Make sure to brush butter or oil between them to ensure distinct separation and maximum crunch, and get to cooking! Not seeing the recipe you want? Search for “phyllo” in our Recipe Finder.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy