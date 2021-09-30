Kentang kecap dan jahe – crispy soy and ginger roast potatoes recipe by Lara Lee

Kentang kecap dan jahe – crispy soy and ginger roast potatoes by Lara Lee.

These versatile potatoes are impossibly crispy, and it’s a dish I love to serve as an impressive side alongside steaks at a summer barbecue or a Sunday roast. A stand-out accompaniment, the potatoes are roasted, tossed with stir-fried spring onions, then drizzled with a rich soy dressing that is sharpened by the acidic hit of vinegar. In the same way that vinegar can make the crunchiest of chips go a little soggy, my soy and vinegar dressing has the same effect, so dress the potatoes only when you are ready to serve them.

Serves 4-6 as a side

sunflower oil for roasting

whole garlic bulb 1 large, halved widthways

floury potatoes 1.2kg (such as maris piper), skin on and cut into 4cm chunks

sea salt and black pepper to taste

For the stir-fried spring onions

spring onions 8, chopped into 3cm chunks

garlic 8 cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

ginger 12cm (about 60g), peeled and cut into long, thin matchsticks

For the soy dressing

rice vinegar or white wine vinegar 4 tbsp

light soy sauce 4 tbsp

Preheat the oven to 200C fan/gas mark 7. Pour 6 tablespoons of oil into a very large roasting tray with the garlic bulb halves and a generous sprinkle of salt. Place the roasting tray in the oven to heat.

Put the potatoes into a large pan and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Drain the potatoes, then return them to the pan to steam for 2 minutes. As the potatoes are steaming, shake the pan to rough up their edges for maximum crispiness.

Remove the hot roasting tray from the oven and carefully add the potatoes in a single layer, being careful not to overcrowd the tray. Toss the potatoes in the hot oil until they are fully coated, then season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 45 minutes or until golden and crispy, turning the potatoes over halfway to ensure even roasting.

In the last 10 minutes of the cooking time, prepare the stir-fried spring onions and the soy dressing. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and add the spring onions, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2–3 minutes until fragrant and just beginning to soften, then remove from the heat. To make the dressing, mix the vinegar and soy sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

Once golden, toss the potatoes with the spring onion, garlic and ginger, then drizzle over the vinegar and soy dressing. Serve immediately.

From Coconut & Sambal by Lara Lee (Bloomsbury, £26)