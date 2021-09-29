CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘Encanto’ Trailer Gives the Gift of Magic

By Jessica Marchese
metaflix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has released the official trailer for their upcoming animated musical “Encanto.” The movie focuses on Mirabel who lives in the enchanted Casa Madrigal, where each family member has a magic gift. Except, Mirabel, of course. From the first scene of the trailer, the screen comes to life with vibrant...

www.metaflix.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Trailer Drops New Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs Into a Magical Adventure (Video)

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the official trailer for its new film “Encanto,” offering a closer look at Disney’s Thanksgiving offering. The original story takes place in Colombia and follows the Madrigals, a family who lives in a magical, anthropomorphic house that grants each of them a unique supernatural gift. All except for Mirabel, an astute young woman who’s still waiting for her gift to be revealed. But when the house is in danger of being destroyed, it’s up to Mirabel to set out on an adventure to save the day, and perhaps finally discover her purpose.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Encanto' Poster Showcases the Magical Powers of the Madrigal Family

Encanto, the 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios has got a new poster as well as a new official trailer. The film follows a Colombian family, the Madrigals, who live in an enchanting place called Encanto and are blessed with magical powers. From speaking to animals to superhuman strength, every member of the family is endowed with some supernatural ability. However, one of the children, Mirabel, does not have a special gift like the others. When Mirabel discovers that the magic of Encanto is in peril, she decides that as the only one in the family without powers, she might be the one who must bring things back to normal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Encanto Trailer Reveals Disney's New Animated Movie

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the new trailer for Encanto, their latest feature film that will debut exclusively in movie theaters later this year. The new film, which features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana), has also revealed a new poster and confirmed another star, revealing that actor John Leguizamo will lend his voice to the part of Uncle Bruno in the film. Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in the wondrous, charmed titular place. According to a press release, within the movie, "each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them-each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope." Check out the trailer below!
MOVIES
IGN

Disney's Encanto - Official Trailer 2

Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively. The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. Disney's Encanto arrives in theaters on November 24, 2021.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Verge

With its next feature Encanto, Disney swaps pure fantasy for magical realism

Disney’s next animated feature, Encanto, has a lot of what you’d expect from the studio. It’s bright and colorful, telling the story of a magical family living in the mountains of Colombia, most of whom have been blessed with superpowers. It’s even a musical with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. But despite the familiar fantasy trappings, it explores new territory for Disney: the narrative tradition of magical realism. “The magic is born out of a human need or drive,” Encanto co-writer and co-director Charise Castro Smith tells The Verge. “It’s all generated by relationships and what these characters are going through.”
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney's Encanto Trailer #2 Introduces John Leguizamo as Doomsayer Uncle Bruno

Disney released a new trailer for their upcoming animated feature, Encanto. The latest sneak peek shows the Madrigal family who live in a magical house (a casita) located in the mountains of Colombia. The magical abode has given each member of the family a special power, including super strength and healing. However, Mirabel has not been able to unlock her gift yet and feels left out.
MOVIES
thrillgeek.com

Brand-New Trailer and Poster Debut for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘Encanto’

Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a new trailer and poster this morning showcasing its upcoming feature film Encanto. The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Casa Madrigal#Coco#Walt Disney Animation#Disney Plus
hot1061.com

Meet the magical, musical, messy family at the center of Disney’s Encanto

The Madrigals all have magical gifts — except for Mirabel. Meet the Madrigals — the magical, chaotic family at the center of Disney’s newest movie. Set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto follows the Madrigal family — a large, messy family that’s just like any other, except for the fact that each member is blessed with a magical gift when they come of age. Well, almost every member of the family. Quirky Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) never got a gift, unlike her mom who can heal through food, or her super strong sister. But when something threatens the magic that’s imbued their family for three generations, it’s up to Mirabel to save it.
MOVIES
Polygon

Encanto will be a new kind of magical Disney musical thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda and reggaeton

Encanto, Disney’s newest animated movie due in November, is a lush musical about a magical family that lives in an enchanted house in the mountains of Colombia. Each of the Madrigals has been blessed with a magical gift — except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the film’s quirky protagonist, who grew up with no obvious power. When the family’s gifts are threatened, Mirabel must figure out a way to save the magic, and discover her hidden family secrets. While a magical musical about a teenager with big dreams sounds like typical Disney fare, directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, along with screenwriter and co-director Charise Castro Smith, see some subtle differences that make Encanto stand out.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Jumps Into Holiday Season With Teaser for ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

Netflix is already prepared for the holiday season. The streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday feature, A Boy Called Christmas, starring Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and Kristen Wiig.  The fantasy film, which stems from Matt Haig’s 2015 novel of the same name, follows a young boy named Nikolas, played by newcomer Lawfull. In this reimagining of the tale of Father Christmas, Nikolas sets off on a journey to find his father who is searching for a village of elves called Elfhelm.  He has a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse to accompany him on his...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
IGN

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is the latest instalment in the popular Disney franchise. Join your favourite Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Ariel, Elsa, Anna, Goofy, and Olaf on brand new adventures across six Disney-themed worlds. Check out the Nintendo Switch trailer for a look at some Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition gameplay. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition releases on Nintendo Switch in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
metaflix.com

5 Spookily Awesome Gifts for Horror Movie Lovers

The spooky season is upon us! If you’re a lover of movies, especially the scary ones, then these five gifts have been picked just for you. Want more? Be sure to check out Metaflix’s “44 Best Gifts for Movie Lovers | Ultimate Gift Guide” for the BEST movie gift recommendations on the internet.
SHOPPING
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy