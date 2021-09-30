CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top iPad apps gone free

Cover picture for the articleWe find the best iPad app gone free for you daily. Our appPicker PDI selects only the top iPad apps free for the day as they happen so you know they are only the best and latest deals. Never miss a great deal again! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe.

Top iPhone apps on sale

We find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter. Subscribe now!
Best iPhone and iPad apps for musicians in 2021

While writing the lyric of a song, you get stuck thinking about what could be the perfect phrase to express a specific emotion. Even after spending hours, you fail to touch the chords of those elusive feelings. Likewise, you wish to rock out the entire band but don’t get the desired inspiration to perform in the top-gear. Whether you are a seasoned artist or the one who aspires to be the next-gen king of pop, you must have the luxury of the best iPad and iPhone apps for musicians to help you break the shackles with the touch of innovative ideas.
iWork update brings major changes to Mac, iPhone, and iPad apps

Apple on Tuesday updated Keynote, Numbers, and Pages, the three apps of its iWork software suite for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The version 11.2 features make iWork accessible to more users and allow people to create more engaging content. The new features included in all three apps are:. Instant translation...
The best mileage tracking apps for iPhone and iPad 2021

Whether you are in charge of your own business or you are managing a fleet of vehicles for a company, you will be amazed by just how useful a mileage tracking app can be. The apps in this list are good for everything from accurate journey coverage to ensuring you receive the maximum tax deduction that is available to you. Rather than just compile a list of basic gas mileage apps, we have sprinkled in a fair amount of variety with this list, so be sure to look at all of the features that are offered because you might just find something that revolutionizes the way you run your business or personal traveling.
5 most useful free apps for iPhone

The App Store has some of the best collections of cutting-edge apps for everything. But, have you ever felt that browsing through the App Store takes forever and you still can’t find the perfect app? Well, that’s because most of those apps are either paid, have in-app purchase conditions, or are free to install but require a subscription to use, i.e. streaming apps like Disney+.
How to make app icons bigger on your iPad

With the latest iPadOS, Apple brings a number of customization options so you can personalize your Home Screen with unique widgets and app placement. But one of the most frequently asked questions is "how to enlarge icons on my iPad?" Fortunately, it only requires a simple trip to settings. Not...
Calzy app review: offering a smart calculator with gesture support 2021

Calzy is an iPhone calculator app with impressive user interface and elegant design. This calculator app supports basic mathematical expressions that you typically use every day. It also offers extra features including gesture support, expression edit, currency rounding, copy/paste, and many more. Developed by WapleStuff, this app is compatible with...
Apple reminds developers to optimize apps for the new iPad mini

Apple has asked developers to ensure their apps are optimized for the new iPad mini. The new iPad features a new screen resolution and aspect ratio. Apps that are not optimized will experience black bars on the sides of the app. Apple really wants to get iPad apps ready for...
Mostbet App review in India

The Mostbet mobile app is an excellent assistant for sports betting, especially cricket. You don't have access to your computer all the time, but a smartphone is always with you. It’s simple for anyone to launch the app and place a bet in a few clicks. According to the bettors’ reviews, the Mostbet app is good enough, but playing online casino games also has its pros and cons. For Android devices, exceptionally good bonuses are offered, including a rich selection of online casinos/games. Also, it's possible to play both traditional and non-traditional casino games on Android devices like Blackjack, Slots, Roulette, etc, and they can be played right within the browser if a person doesn't want to download the app.
Use App Privacy Report to See How Apps Track You on iPhone and iPad

IOS and iPadOS 15 introduced a new privacy feature that allows you to record app activity to see how the software you use profiles and tracks you. You can then use this information to adjust permissions or ditch apps entirely if you don’t trust them. Here’s how. Note: The ability...
Is the Kindle App Free or Does It Cost Money?

You’d think that a powerhouse like Amazon would charge for everything, but that’s not the case. Some services like the Kindle app cost nothing, so you can enjoy ebooks without worrying about the expense. However, there are some Amazon products that come with a price tag. So, is Kindle free...
The best iPhone apps for Halloween

Enjoy your Halloween like never before with these fun and scary apps. Check out our list of the best Halloween apps for your iPhone. Explode and Smash pumpkins in this Halloween with this iPhone app for Halloween inspired by Spooky House Studios. Spooky Pumpkin Crush is pure and addicting fun! The game takes in place in a spooky manor, where all the spooky house games are crafted. The Mileage Expense Log Tracker app is built for personal or business mileage and expense tracking. With the mileage tracking app for iPhone, you can track mileage via odometer, GPS, or direct entry. The Spooky House Halloween app features:
Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
Amazon is practically giving away the August Smart Lock Pro today

When it comes to your home’s security, you should always be on the lookout for devices that will provide extra protection to your family. There are the usual security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, but among the most effective devices for safeguarding your home are smart locks for your doors. You don’t have to use up all your savings on them either, as there are offers like Amazon’s $131 discount for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $230.
How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
