The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday, and the New York Post cover is perfect for the occasion. Fenway Park is the place to be on Tuesday night. The Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card game. Stakes are high for both teams as the winner will advance to the ALDS to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The rivalry between Boston and New York is about to get a lot more heated, and the New York Post is ready for it.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO