Grover Beach will open emergency temporary housing

San Luis Obispo County greenlit an emergency pallet shelter program in the city of Grover Beach to temporarily house its growing homeless population. The proposal led by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) would put 20 cabins (also known as pallet shelters) on a lot at 286 16th St. Miriam Shah, a 5CHC board member and former Grover Beach City Council member, listed off statistics at the Sept. 28 SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting that she said underscored the need for the South County shelter.