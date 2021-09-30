CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grover Beach, CA

Grover Beach will open emergency temporary housing

By More »
New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Luis Obispo County greenlit an emergency pallet shelter program in the city of Grover Beach to temporarily house its growing homeless population. The proposal led by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) would put 20 cabins (also known as pallet shelters) on a lot at 286 16th St. Miriam Shah, a 5CHC board member and former Grover Beach City Council member, listed off statistics at the Sept. 28 SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting that she said underscored the need for the South County shelter.

www.newtimesslo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Grover Beach, CA
Grover Beach, CA
Government
City
Los Osos, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Grover Beach, CA
Society
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Infrastructure#Emergency Shelter#5chc Board#The Board Of Supervisors

Comments / 0

Community Policy