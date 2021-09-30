SLO Gallery holds public reception for new group exhibition, Viewpoints

The opening reception for Viewpoints, a new group show at SLO Gallery, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition features a variety of artworks from four participating artists, Kim Snyder, Rod Baker, Barry Lundgren, and Janice Pluma, who offer their own unique perspectives "on nature's many faces," as described in press materials. In tandem with the main exhibit, guests can also look forward to viewing pieces from about 30 local and regional artists currently featured at the venue.