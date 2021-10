The Eagles are led by second-year Head Coach Daryl Stewart. Brandon is a very young team with only five seniors and four returning starters on offense and defense. The two-way football team has converted athletes from other sports and has recruited first-year players that have been at the school but have not played football before. This will be a valuable season for Stewart and his squad to gain experience and build the program up.

BRANDON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO