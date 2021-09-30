Mitsubishi Fuso launches a new model of the Aero Star city bus
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, cooperating with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), is pleased to announce that it has launched a new model of the Aero Star large city route bus. The new Aero Star is available through MFTBC sales companies and regional sales units across Japan.www.automotiveworld.com
