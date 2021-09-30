CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Mitsubishi Fuso launches a new model of the Aero Star city bus

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, cooperating with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), is pleased to announce that it has launched a new model of the Aero Star large city route bus. The new Aero Star is available through MFTBC sales companies and regional sales units across Japan.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Caterham Launches Seven 170 As Its New Smallest Model On Offer

Living by the mantra "simplify and add lightness," Caterham introduces a new entry-level model in the range to replace the Seven 160. Now called the Seven 170, Caterham keeps faith with its formula on its smallest model. Even with the new front and rear wings, it only measures 57.8 inches (1,470 millimeters), which puts it inside Japan's Kei car category and also makes 170 the smallest Seven ever. More importantly, the Seven 170 only weighs 970 pounds (440 kilograms), making it the lightest production Seven of all time.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Toyota launches the C+walk T in Japan, a new form of walking-area mobility

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it will release the C+walk T, a standing-type model in the new C+walk walking-area*1 mobility series. The C+walk T*2 will go on sale at Toyota automobile dealers and offered at rental and leasing stores from October 1, 2021*3. The C+walk T is an...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Launches New Electric Scooter

Toyota is making big technological strides on its home turf, with its fleet of self-driving taxis getting ready to take to the streets of major Japanese cities. The car manufacturing giant, which is pushing for a smarter and greener future, has just announced its next big move in the world of personal transportation, and it's called the C+walk. The company describes it as a "new form of walking-area mobility."
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Corporation#Star City#Aero Star#Mitsubishi Fuso Truck#Bus Corporation#Mftbc#Dicv#Daimler Trucks Asia
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nio Is Swapping Batteries Faster Than Tesla Can Charge Them

Competition in the electric vehicle industry is at boiling point, with small startups and major manufacturers all scrambling for a piece of the pie. In the US, and globally, Tesla still dominates, but smaller manufacturers such as China's Nio are performing surprisingly well. About a month ago, Nio celebrated its 100,000th car, and has sent out a clear message to its US rival: it has no intention of letting Tesla win. Nio is best known for the EP9 Supercar, and the 643 horsepower Nio ES8, a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X. Nio might be smaller than Tesla in every sense, but it can now brag about one thing: it has performed over four million battery swaps.
TECHNOLOGY
Space.com

Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design

A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin. CAS Space, a commercial spinoff from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is already developing rockets for commercial satellite launches and announced in August that it wants to send people up into space, albeit briefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
investing.com

Harley-Davidson: Declining Demand Makes for Bumpy Ride

Harley-Davidson (HOG) is arguably the most iconic American motorcycle brand, recognizable globally. Despite its fantastic brand, the company has been facing hurdles over the years, despite decent profits coming in. For this reason, I am neutral on the stock. (See HOG stock charts on TipRanks) Thin Future Prospects. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)'s...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

NIO Inc. provides September and third quarter 2021 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced its September 2021 delivery results. With the concerted efforts of NIO teams and supply chain partners, NIO delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September 2021, an all-time high...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

All-new Outlander PHEV model to adopt an evolved all-wheel control technology to provide safe, secure and comfortable driving

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will use an evolved version of Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC)* system in its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander crossover SUV, which is scheduled for launch in Japan this fiscal year. The new S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system will provide safe, secure and comfortable driving in various weather and road conditions.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Solaris: Introducing the Urbino 9 LE electric bus

Today, Solaris unveiled its latest vehicle, the 9-metre low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric. This is yet another electric bus made by Solaris designed both for city and intercity routes, and it provides an excellent link between the urban and suburban road network across conurbations. At noon on 30 September 2021,...
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

SEAT S.A. moves ahead with its plan to electrify Spain and launches the CUPRA Born, its first 100% electric car

SEAT S.A. remains committed to electrifying Spain, as demonstrated at this year’s Automobile Barcelona. The company’s presence at this motor show coincides with the planned international launch of the CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100% electric vehicle, which will hit the market from November. As explained by SEAT S.A. President Wayne Griffiths at the presentation in Barcelona, the company continues to make progress in its Future: Fast Forward plan, which aims to turn Spain into a hub for electric mobility in Europe, with the urban electric vehicle at its core.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Maruti Suzuki unveils S-Assist: An industry-first AI-based 24×7 virtual car assistant for NEXA

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched an industry-first AI (Artificial Intelligence) based 24×7 virtual car assistant app, called “S-Assist” for its NEXA customers. The scan and voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, optimizes the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide an immersive online post-purchase experience to customers. Launching...
CELL PHONES
automotiveworld.com

NIO ES8 launches at NIO House | Oslo

NIO officially launched its ES8 in Norway and commenced user delivery. NIO House | Oslo will open to the public on October 1. NIO adopts global pricing strategy. After adjusted for logistics, local taxes and operating costs, the ES8 has a starting price of NOK 609,000 with the standard-range battery (75 kWh), and NOK 679,000 with the long-range battery (100 kWh) with which the ES8 boasts a WLTP range of 500 km.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Synthetic data to play a real role in enabling ADAS and autonomy

Distracted driving has been a problem for as long as vehicles have been on roads. However, the meteoric rise of technology and the ever-growing distractions of modern life have driven the issue to centre stage—and it’s no wonder why. In the US alone, more than 35,000 fatalities occurred in 2020 as a result of motor vehicle traffic crashes. In addition, more than 3,000 fatal crashes were caused by distracted driving in 2019.
TECHNOLOGY
automotiveworld.com

World premiere for the completely new Mercedes-Benz Tourrider – the tailor-made motorcoach for North America

Be it in terms of design, comfort, technology, safety features, individuality, or economics – the new Mercedes Benz Tourrider represents a milestone moment for motorcoaches in North America. It was specifically tailored for the region with the unique international know-how of Mercedes-Benz – the inventor of the bus. The new Tourrrider is truly the Mercedes-Benz of motor coaches.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Future is an attitude: Audi México celebrates five years of production in San José Chiapa and goes for more

Audi México commemorates five years of production in San José Chiapa with a history full of successes. Audi’s arrival in Mexico represented a milestone in the country’s automotive industry as the first premium car plant in Mexico. Thanks to an annual production capacity of more than 150,000 vehicles, which has been exceeded three times, Audi México has successfully produced more than 700,000 thousand vehicles since the start of production in 2016, thanks to the talent and dedication of all 5,200 employees working in the most modern plant of the Group in the Americas, achieving the production of the Audi Q5 for the whole world, except China.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy