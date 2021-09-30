An Introduction to Building on the Solana Network

Likely one of the most important programming languages ever created for the history of computing is the C programming language. This language really changed the world of computers for the better in so many ways, and still plays a vital role in the world of computing today. No matter what system you are currently reading this article on, unless you printed this out for some reason, you are using C code as we speak. That being said, it is easy to understand why learning the C language could be beneficial towards your domain if you do work in any technological field. This of course includes software engineering, as well as Data Science, but those are not the only disciplines that I think should be involved with the C programming language. There is also a video that I created that might be more digestible content for some.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 13 DAYS AGO