CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

An Introduction to Building on the Solana Network

By Kelvin
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This tutorial will take you from zero to one* in building on the Solana network. I’ll guide you through the entire process of developing on Solana by building an on-chain program using Rust and deploying it to the test net. We'll also interact with the program using Solana/web3js Javascript API.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Sweet Setup

An Introduction to Filters in Todoist

A couple of weeks ago, we looked at the intuitive natural language input feature in Todoist, which makes it easy to add new tasks to your lists. But once you have a lot of tasks to organize, Todoist can help you sort and show relevant work based on filters that you define.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

An Understandable Introduction To C

Likely one of the most important programming languages ever created for the history of computing is the C programming language. This language really changed the world of computers for the better in so many ways, and still plays a vital role in the world of computing today. No matter what system you are currently reading this article on, unless you printed this out for some reason, you are using C code as we speak. That being said, it is easy to understand why learning the C language could be beneficial towards your domain if you do work in any technological field. This of course includes software engineering, as well as Data Science, but those are not the only disciplines that I think should be involved with the C programming language. There is also a video that I created that might be more digestible content for some.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
progressivegrocer.com

New Collaboration Brings Brand and Basket Building to Tasty Social Network

It’s become a new front in reaching consumers who are scrolling their devices on a near-constant basis and exploring recipes to fit their shifting lifestyles: pairing social content and online basket building. A fresh take on that approach comes from shopping list marketing and insights platform AdAdapted, which is partnering with the popular social food network, Tasty from BuzzFeed, and recipe shopping provider Northfork.
RECIPES
techxplore.com

Building a template for the future 6G network

Traditional networks are unable to keep up with the demands of modern computing, such as cutting-edge computation and bandwidth-demanding services like video analytics and cybersecurity. In recent years, there has been a major shift in the focus of network research towards software-defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), two concepts that could overcome the limitations of traditional networking. SDN is an approach to network architecture that allows the network to be controlled using software applications, whereas NFV seeks to move functions like firewalls and encryption to virtual servers. SDN and NFV can help enterprises perform more efficiently and reduce costs. Needless to say, a combination of the two would be far more powerful than either one alone.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zero To One#From Zero#Javascript#Solana Web3js
Hackernoon

How does Hashgraph Work? A Simple Guide for Beginners!

Hashgraph or Hedera Hashgraph is a consensus algorithm that works on gossip about gossip and virtual voting protocol to achieve blazing speed and secured transactions. Hashgraph technology is said to be better than blockchain technology, as it can carry 250,000 transactions per second. It verifies over a million signatures per second, and for this reason, it is predicted that it would evolve as a new generation of blockchain. Some anticipate that it may overtake the existence of blockchain, but it is still in the discussion whether it is better than Bitcoin.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Feel the Release

Release management is a high-impact process that includes the planning, controlling, and scheduling involved in software building. The process spans across every development phase, from the 'discovery and development' phase to the '[deployment] and release' phase of the software. The following red flags might mean that you need a better release management plan: Your process includes inefficient manual steps that are deeply ingrained into the workflow. The shortcut to achieving this version of heaven is [feature flagging],
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

The Ultimate Guide to Web 3.0 - The History and Future of the Web

Web 3.0 is the next step in the web's growth, and it aims to make the internet more intelligent. Semantic Web allows computers to comprehend material in the same way that people do. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enable computers to understand data. Web 3's network is decentralized, meaning it is not controlled by a single organization, and the decentralized applications (apps) created on top of it are open. These networks self-organize and don't have a single point of failure.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Software
The Independent

Trading apps move to get a live person to hear your problems

It's one of the downsides of apps that make things like ordering food or buying stocks and cryptocurrencies easier: What happens when something goes wrong?It's often a frustrating chase, tapping through menu after menu in hopes of reaching a person to fix the problem. It's also something that upstart companies upending the investment and trading industry are increasingly acknowledging. Robinhood, the app that helps more than 22 million people trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, announced Tuesday that it's offering 24/7 phone support for its customers to cover almost every issue. It follows up on an announcement by Coinbase the...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Stablecoins: An Introduction

Stablecoins are stable cryptocurrencies, meaning the market price of a stable coin is pegged to another stable asset like the US dollar. It also can be pegged to gold, digital assets, real estate, etc. There are three types of stable coins: Fiat-collateralized coins, Crypto-Collateralized stable coins, and Non-Stable coins. Stable coins can be liquidated quickly and cheaply into the underlying collateral with a simple transaction system for the entire system. The next series of articles on stable coins will be what are stable coins and how stable coins work.
CURRENCIES
Fudzilla

BT and Tosh build quantum-secured metro fibre optic network

Beware the potentially dead or alive quantum kitty. UK ISP BT and partner Toshiba have today announced that they intend to build the “world’s first” quantum-secured metro fibre optic network between commercial sites in London. The system will adopt ultra-secure communications via the use of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
insidebitcoins.com

FTX CEO Speaks on Solana’s Network Outage and Stablecoins

Solana has enjoyed a massive growth in adoption that has also pushed the values of the SOL token to record highs. Solana’s network is believed to be highly scalable, fast and secure. However, the network recently suffered a major 17-hour outage. The CEO of FTX exchange Sam Bankman-Fried, has attributed this outage to the rapid expansion of the network. He also talked of stablecoins, urging regulators to support these assets.
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

FloLive Builds Cloud-Based Private Global IoT 5G Network

Concept: British connectivity solution provider startup FloLive has built cloud-based software-defined connectivity (SDC) solution floNET. It combines private, local cellular networks to create private global IoT 5G networks for its customers with inherent billing. Nature of Disruption: floNET is a modern global cellular connectivity and SIM management service fully designed...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin crashes to $5,400 on Solana-based oracle Pyth Network after glitch

Disclaimer: This article contains technical analysis, which is a methodology for forecasting the direction of prices through the study of past market data, primarily price and volume. The content presented in this article is the opinion of the author. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
55
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy