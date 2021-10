The Green Bay Packers will be without their deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the next few weeks, as he is reportedly going to be placed on IR. After leaving last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury, Valdes-Scantling would miss practice each day this week in preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, he was ruled out of Sunday’s contest, and then a short while later, we learned from ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer that MVS was being placed on IR.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO