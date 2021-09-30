CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Posting: Atlanta Braves Baseball Operations Analyst Positions

By Meg Rowley
fangraphs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note, this posting contains two positions. Position: R&D Analyst (Trainee and Full-Time) The R&D Analyst position will assist Baseball Operations decision-making through the analysis and research of baseball information. The day-to-day responsibilities of this position will revolve around using data analysis to provide insight into player evaluation, performance projection, roster construction, and all other facets of baseball operations decision making, with an emphasis on different areas of baseball operations depending on the baseball calendar and needs of the department. Ideal candidates will have a strong, demonstrated ability to answer wide-ranging research questions using data-driven methods. The position will report to Assistant General Manager, Research and Development.

