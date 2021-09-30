CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man admits attempting to murder soldier in Edinburgh

Cover picture for the articleA man has admitted attempting to murder a soldier in Edinburgh after finding him in his sister's bedroom. Dylan Rigby, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attacking Cobhan McLelland, 18, over two hours at a flat in Kidlaw Close, Gracemount in March. Rigby barricaded Mr McLelland in the flat and...

