CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Mifflin, PA

Kennywood FallFest Opens this Weekend

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(West Mifflin, Pa.) Kennywood debuts its all-new Halloween event, Phantom Fall Fest this weekend. The full Play All Day, Fright All Night experience offered by Phantom Fall Fest arrives on Saturday, after a fright-filled Friday night featuring five haunted houses, four scare zones including the new Manor Estate Sale and Hellbilly Hollow, and Kennywood’s signature roller coasters and thrill rides. Visitors will enjoy not-so-spooky thrills and family-friendly fun on Saturdays and Sundays, with the Phantom’s scream team arriving on the scene as the sun goes down.

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
West Mifflin, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Roller Coasters#Haunted Houses#Kennywood Fallfest Opens#Phantom Fall Fest

Comments / 0

Community Policy