Kennywood FallFest Opens this Weekend

(West Mifflin, Pa.) Kennywood debuts its all-new Halloween event, Phantom Fall Fest this weekend. The full Play All Day, Fright All Night experience offered by Phantom Fall Fest arrives on Saturday, after a fright-filled Friday night featuring five haunted houses, four scare zones including the new Manor Estate Sale and Hellbilly Hollow, and Kennywood’s signature roller coasters and thrill rides. Visitors will enjoy not-so-spooky thrills and family-friendly fun on Saturdays and Sundays, with the Phantom’s scream team arriving on the scene as the sun goes down.