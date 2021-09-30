CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Merida Scultura Team 2022 review

By Aaron Borrill
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fast, comfortable and precise, the all-new Merida Scultura ticks all the boxes as far as the best road bikes are concerned. Considering the global acclaim received by the current Merida Reacto, the 2022 Merida Scultura comes to market with great expectations. While its predecessor, the Scultura IV, was impressive on many levels, its outdated design geometry and lack of front-end integration saw it fall by the wayside in recent years as rival brands ushered in the contemporary dropped-seatstay silhouette made popular by the aero road bike category. This cost it a perfect score when we tested the Merida Scultura Disc 10k-E last year but that bike, in many ways, represented a swan song of sorts as Merida was putting the finishing touches on the bike you see here.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Look Keo Classic 3 Plus pedals review

An affordable proposition with great beginner-friendly design consideration, let down by the bearing construction. Look Cycle Keo Classic 3 Plus... Look Cycle Keo Classic 3 Plus... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Of the few brands operating in the road bike pedal segment, Look...
BICYCLES
Cyclingnews

Look 1985 La Vie Claire colours reimagined for Paris-Roubaix

To celebrate the iconic 1985 Look colours, Delko will take on Paris-Roubaix in a stunning revival kit, which is a near-exact replica of the La Vie Claire kit ridden in 1985. Most cycling fans are familiar with Look’s Mondrian-inspired logo. In 1985, the brand’s clipless pedals finally made a peloton impact, with Bernard Hinault winning both the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia on them.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Qhubeka NextHash on the brink as riders told to seek new teams

Cyclingnews has learned that riders at Qhubeka NextHash, even those with contracts for next year, have been told to seek spots on alternative teams for 2022. The news comes after months of speculation surrounding the team’s financial future and after the fact that the management struggled to pay riders and staff their August wages.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merida Scultura Team
Cyclingnews

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio finally gets rainbow-theme bike as eSports world champion

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio recently took to social media to show off her brand-new, custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7. It's far from uncommon for sponsors to award their victorious or title-holding riders with a custom paint job to celebrate their status. Tadej Pogačar rode a yellow-accented Colnago during much of the Tour de France, Giacomo Nizzolo was given two new bikes this season as the Italian and European champion, and Specialized is no stranger to awarding its riders with unique hues, giving both Julian Alaphilippe and Anna Van der Breggen rainbow bikes earlier this year.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Stuyven: A wet Paris-Roubaix will be safe enough to race

Like several other teams lining up at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, Trek-Segafredo will line up with more than one leader for the cobbled Monument. Former world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo champion Jasper Stuyven lead the American team at what is expected to be the first wet edition of the race since 2002.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Nicolas Roche: The retirement interview

Had things gone perfectly to plan, Nicolas Roche would have won the Irish road race championship on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on his career in the best possible way. He loves visiting Ireland, relishes time spent training in the Wicklow mountains, and has always been passionate about riding the nationals.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Ben Healy to EF Education-Nippo, Movistar signs Lazkano - Transfer shorts

Irish rider Ben Healy will head straight from the U23 ranks to the WorldTour in 2022, having signed a two-year contract with EF Education-Nippo, the team announced Tuesday. "Stepping up to this new level will be a new challenge and a new way to race," Healy said in the team's press release. "I just want to learn everything and try to pick up as much as I can from these big names that I'll be teammates with. I'm very excited for it."
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Stuff.tv

Sable review

A big desert probably isn’t anyone’s idea of an open world setting. Yet deserts have rarely looked as captivating as in Sable, the debut from a two-person developer who started the game from working out of a shed (hence the studio name Shedworks). With an eye-catching aesthetic inspired by French...
VIDEO GAMES
Cyclingnews

10 riders to watch at the 2021 men's Paris-Roubaix

The 2021 Spring Classics may be six months in the rear-view mirror but Sunday finally sees the return of Paris-Roubaix after a two-and-a-half-year absence. The 'Hell of the North' has been buffeted around by the pandemic, cancelled in 2020 and postponed this year, but riders and cycling fans will be rewarded for their patience with a unique autumn edition of the race.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Gore Wear C5 Thermo bib tights+ review

The Gore Wear C5 Thermo bib tights+ don't have a long distance chamois and they aren't perfectly tailored, but what they do well is handle day-in, day-out training at a reasonable price. Today's best Gore C5 Thermo+ bib tights deals. Gore Wear C5 Thermo Bib... Gore Wear C5 Thermo Bib...
APPAREL
Cyclingnews

Gilbert: I'm not the favourite at Paris-Roubaix

After two and a half years away, reigning Paris-Roubaix champion Philippe Gilbert returned to the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix on Thursday afternoon, previewing the pavé ahead of Sunday's long-awaited race. Shortly after he and his Lotto Soudal team completed their course recon, the Belgian held court with a dozen journalists in...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Procycling’s November 2021 issue is out now

This year has seen debut winners in all three of the monuments that have taken place so far: Jasper Stuyven in Milan-San Remo, Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Kasper Asgreen at the Tour of Flanders. Of this trio, it might be Asgreen’s victory which was the biggest statement; the Danish powerhouse beat Mathieu van der Poel in a sprint, and could be Deceuninck-Quick Step’s banker in their biggest race for years to come.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Jumbo-Visma unveil special-edition jersey for men's Paris-Roubaix

The Jumbo-Visma riders will take to the French cobblestones on Sunday wearing a special-edition kit for the men's Paris-Roubaix. The Dutch team are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Jumbo, the supermarket chain that has been a title sponsor since 2015. The one-off jersey features a star-shaped emblem on the front...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Asgreen: I don't care if Paris-Roubaix is wet or dry

Kasper Asgreen never had the chance to take his Tour of Flanders-winning form into Paris-Roubaix this spring but the Dane is feeling confident ahead of the rescheduled race, despite being hampered by sickness at the recent World Championships and despite the threat of rain and mud on Sunday. Asgreen, who...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Dan Bigham breaks Bradley Wiggins' British Hour Record

Dan Bigham has set a new British Hour Record, covering 54.723km to take the record from Bradley Wiggins in Switzerland on Friday. The 29-year-old made his attempt at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, but was only eligible for the British record, rather than the official UCI world record, given he is not part of the governing body's drug testing pool.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy