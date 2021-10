Trisha Yearwood has garnered the attention of country music fans for decades. But that's certainly not all she's known for. The multi-hyphenate talent has also gained the respect and following of many home cooks. With her long-running Food Network show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," the country star welcomes audiences into her own kitchen to walk them through delicious, family-oriented dishes they can make in their own homes, per the network. And now, her latest cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family" is jam-packed with simple comfort food recipes to share with your friends and family.

