Aldi UK just stepped in it big time. The German-based discount grocery chain debuted vegan bacon at its UK locations, and the Brits aren't having it. "Who said vegan needed to be boring (and expensive)? Not us. In store now," Aldi UK announced via Facebook. Not long after, the gloves came off — with meat eaters decrying the use of the word "bacon" for a meat-free product and vegans (or vegan sympathizers) standing firm. With more than 10,000 comments and 550 shares since the original post, the debate rages.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO