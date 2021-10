More than 22,000 people looking forward to running in the Marine Corps Marathon will need to find something else to do that weekend or participate in a virtual event. The Marine Corps Marathon today announced it canceled all events associated with the Marine Corps Marathon Weekend, Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31. That includes the signature 10K and 50K marathon events in Arlington, which draws tens of thousands of people each year from across the U.S. to our region.

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO