A clash between a pair of unbeaten teams takes place at 7 p.m. Friday night when 3-0 Grafton hosts 3-0 Marlboro. The Panthers hung on to beat Doherty High, 21-19, last week, after jumping out to a 21-0 lead. The Highlanders were the second perennial power knocked off by Marlboro this season. The Panthers defeated Shepherd Hill after opening the year with a win over Tantasqua.