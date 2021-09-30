Bothered by “WILD” neighbors?
DURING THE PAST 18 MONTHS, MANY PEOPLE have moved to Florida and encountered wildlife they’ve never seen before. And longtime residents might now be seeing more wildlife in their backyards because the construction boom has taken away some wildlife habitat. This is why it’s more important than ever to view “Nature as Your Neighbor,” which is the topic of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission presentation available free to homeowner associations, nonprofit organizations and municipalities.bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com
