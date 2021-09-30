CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Greenburgh activist, former Marine in danger of living in car

 6 days ago

We can't let a local hero become homeless and be forced to live in his car. We need your help in finding him a place to live. A Greenburgh veteran (honorably discharged marine) who lived in Greenburgh and has been active in our community (well liked, someone who has attended Town Board meetings and participated in community life) is in danger of living in his car again because he is homeless. We NEED YOUR HELP finding him a room that he and his wife can live in. He's been married for 50 years. If you know someone who has an extra room or you have contacts with landlords in the area who have affordable housing that they would like to make available to him and his wife please contact Tamara Clayton at the va (her e mail address is below). Also see a letter requesting help from the Greenburgh Veterans Committee.

#Affordable Housing#Marine#Town Board#Westcop Ssvf#Hud Vash Section

