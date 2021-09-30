CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

A life of travel leads to a love of all design

By CINDY PIERCE
floridaweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTricia Lynch cultivated her career in interior design from a worldly sensibility, traveling the globe with her family and living in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including her favorite homes in Rome and San Francisco. During her travels, she developed a natural love for beauty, architecture, and design. She holds an associate’s degree in interior design and has been honing her skills over a 20-year career.

bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

9 Latinx Designers All Homeowners Should Know

Latinx designers and artists have had a major influence on our world’s visual makeup, but they don’t always get the recognition they deserve. When it comes to the interior arts, there are many influential Latinx figures working in interior design, architecture, textile design, furniture design, and more. Read on to learn about some of Latin America’s most iconic designers as well as some up-and-coming artists to keep an eye on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Travel all over the world with these prize-winning photographs

In a world that’s changed so much over the last 18 months or so, photography is one of the best ways to document what’s going on around us.Prizes such as the 2021 CEWE Photo Award have become more important than ever, helping to highlight some of the best photography of the moment. The winners of each category are incredible in their own ways – maybe they remind you of the beauty of the familiar, or perhaps they transport you to somewhere completely new.One winner was selected from the 606,000 entries – and it’s a haunting image of a frozen lighthouse...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Thrive Global

Lorena Marron of Palapa: “Love of life”

Diverse experience: learn everything you can, all of that diverse knowledge will be of use. A diverse team: build a team composed of people that have different skills than you. Adaptability: adapt your path along the way, be flexible, ask for help. Vision: internalize your vision for moments of doubt.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Daily Free Press

Love you, love all

Self-love. What a concept. Self-love is a goal I have been working towards for a very long time, and I am finally on the right path to reaching that love for myself. I spent most of my youth being made fun of for being “too skinny.” People in middle school would make comments about me needing to eat more and that I looked anorexic. In reality, I was just born like a spaghetti noodle. To be honest, those comments really got to me, and I felt like I wasn’t beautiful just the way I was.
BOSTON, MA
mymodernmet.com

Transit Hub Designed With Dramatic Sweeping Roof To Shape Flow of Travelers and City Life

The Swedish city of Västerås will soon be more connected than ever thanks to Bjarke Ingels Group’s latest infrastructure project. Known as the Västerås Travel Center, it will act as a city center as well as a massive transportation hub for the metropolis, uniting the area both physically—with more accessible transit—and symbolically—everything is placed in a contemporary single-roof building.
TRAFFIC
Space.com

Peak Design Travel Tripod review

An exceptionally narrow and compact design makes the Peak Design Travel Tripod a key piece of kit for traveling astrophotographers after something highly mobile and with a fast set-up and takedown. Night photography demands a solid yet lightweight tripod. But a ‘travel tripod’ like the Peak Design Travel Tripod? Well,...
ELECTRONICS
thecapistranodispatch.com

On Life and Love After 50: Where Are the Single Men?

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Inspiration#San Francisco#Weather#Robb Stucky#The Double Tree Hotel#The Inn On Fifth
Fast Company

Imagine, design, prepare, lead

We live in a golden age of design. From the industrial era all the way through the dot com era and beyond, good design was a privilege reserved for a few companies with big budgets to spend on R&D or branding. In a world where every company is a technology and data company, design is now the competitive advantage. In fact, I believe the recent record rise of unicorns is not just indicative of access to capital, it is indicative of access to brilliant design.
DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

Fans are loving John Lewis' bold bedroom design

Using bright and bold colours in your home is a great way to boost your mood, especially as the days get shorter and darker. For anyone looking for inspiration, John Lewis has shared a picture on Instagram of a beautiful designed bedroom using bold and bright colours, and fans are just loving it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

5 Reasons Why Designers Love Exposed Brick

If you've long lusted over exposed brick walls, you're not alone. It turns out that designers love them, too, and they've shared the full list of reasons why. Whether you wish to keep your brick walls bright red or paint them to alter the mood of a room, the pros are on board. Here's why they think exposed brick is so great.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Variety

Jonathan Adler to Host Interior Design Instructional Series for Wondrium

Wondrium has ordered 12 episodes of an interior design instructional series hosted by designer Jonathan Adler. The series, produced by Wondrium, will debut globally in the streaming service in 2022. The untitled project, with a title to come, will feature Adler “illustrating the basic rules of design, and then how to break them,” the service said. “Through his own work, muses, and other world examples, the series will introduce new and modern approaches to interior design, with the goal of boosting confidence in all designers, at any skill level.” Adler, who began his design career in pottery, first came to fame in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
solotravelerworld.com

How to Travel with No Money and Love It

No money for travel? Here are some great tips that will take you places for free. Sometimes my need to travel exceeds my financial resources. I suspect I'm not the only one. The need can be visceral. It may be called itchy feet by some but I experience it in my chest. It may sound weird but that's where, in my body, I feel an agitation to travel. The feeling is palpable.
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Five Pandemic-Influenced Home Color Trends to Watch for Spring

The influence of the Covid-19 pandemic has manifested in myriad ways throughout the home goods industry, but one of the most unexpected is how it has shaped design trends. Whether it’s the spike in interest in creating, cozy, comfortable spaces or the desire to build an outdoor oasis in the backyard, the pandemic has driven multiple trends in the home space. That goes for color, too. Performance fabric maker Sunbrella recently released a spring color forecast, identifying colors and palettes trending for spring 2022. And while many things influence color trends, the design team at Sunbrella said the way people are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Only In Arkansas

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arkansas Hotel

The only thing better than spending a day in close proximity to a waterfall, is spending the night near one – and you can do just that at Longbow Resort! Offering an unforgettable escape, the resort boasts several cabins – all of which incorporate the beautiful Ozark landscape into their interiors and one of which […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arkansas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Norman Transcript

Decorate your porch for fall

Now that we have had a taste of cool fall weather, don’t you have the desire to get into the spirit by decorating your home — specifically, your front door?. If you’re sick and tired of putting out the same old jack-o-lantern every single year, then take your front door decor to the next level this season with one of the beautiful and creative ideas below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KELOLAND TV

How to instill a life-long love of literature in children

For many adults, a life-long love of reading can be pin pointed to an exact moment or mentor in their life. Now, it seems like with the constant barrage of media being thrown at kids it can be tough to get a book in their hands. Lucy Steiger is a librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She gives us a few tips on how we can help to instill a life-long love of reading into the lives of the little ones we hold near and dear.
KIDS
Daily Californian

WILLOW brings love, ‘lifE’ to The Regency Ballroom

What does it mean to feel EVERYTHING? Is it tracing “Lipstick” on the mirror as the darkness closes in? Is it gazing through the opacity of life to unveil the “Transparent Soul” within? Or is it standing in a packed ballroom, swaying as sound waves pour off the stage and wash over your soul? The answer seemed to linger in the Regency Ballroom on Sept. 18, as Willow Smith explored the depths of human emotion with a stellar live set in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Why travel is still worth it – even with all the faff

As I opened the email and clicked the link to get my result, I felt the familiar flutter of anxiety. Would I be going home as planned, or would I be stuck in France for God knows how long? The webpage took a moment to load but then there it was, that one little word that travellers across the globe have come to associate with a shot of purest relief: Negative.By this stage in my trip, I thought I’d have become hardened – totally immune to the stress test of awaiting a Covid-19 result. It was, after all, my third...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy