A life of travel leads to a love of all design

In a world that’s changed so much over the last 18 months or so, photography is one of the best ways to document what’s going on around us.Prizes such as the 2021 CEWE Photo Award have become more important than ever, helping to highlight some of the best photography of the moment. The winners of each category are incredible in their own ways – maybe they remind you of the beauty of the familiar, or perhaps they transport you to somewhere completely new.One winner was selected from the 606,000 entries – and it’s a haunting image of a frozen lighthouse...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO