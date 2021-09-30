A life of travel leads to a love of all design
Tricia Lynch cultivated her career in interior design from a worldly sensibility, traveling the globe with her family and living in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including her favorite homes in Rome and San Francisco. During her travels, she developed a natural love for beauty, architecture, and design. She holds an associate’s degree in interior design and has been honing her skills over a 20-year career.bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com
