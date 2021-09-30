CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Montecito Medical Acquires Surgery Center Building in Arlington, TX

Business Wire
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a medical office building in Arlington, Texas, that is home to a surgery center operated by the dominant urology group in the area. The property, which offers more than 16,000 square...

www.businesswire.com

realtynewsreport.com

New Houston Hotel Opens at Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – American Liberty Hospitality will open a 10-story hotel property on the Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus at 6840 Almeda Road, near Holcombe Blvd. on Thursday. The 300-room hotel, located across the street from the former Nabisco factory, is dual-branded with a Hilton Garden Inn...
KCTV 5

New woman in charge at Providence Medical Center ER

Kansas City, KS — Providence is proud to introduce Angie Fincher, RN, BSN, as the new Emergency Services Director. Fincher has more than 25 years of Nursing Emergency experience, including being a former staff nurse at Providence. She has managed area Emergency Room Departments, most recently with St. Luke’s Community Hospitals in Olathe and Legends Kansas City locations. She has a broad background of nursing experience, including serving as a traveling nurse across the country.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle Medical Center Demolition

Nine years after the Hartselle Medical Center closed, a demolition crew is tearing down the building at 301 Pine St. in downtown. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]
HARTSELLE, AL
SFGate

Cost of Living in Arlington, TX

Arlington, Texas, is nestled in the heart of the Mid-Cities region and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It’s located in North Texas and conveniently off Interstates 20 and 30, just 20 miles west of Dallas and 15 miles east of Fort Worth. Arlington has a population of about 400,000 residents. However, it’s tough to isolate the city from the larger region. The metro area, which includes Dallas and Fort Worth, is home to nearly 7 million people and one of the most populated areas in the U.S.
ARLINGTON, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest City in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
cbs19news

UVA Medical Center short on ICU workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Medical Center is short on ICU workers. Dr. Taison Bell, UVA’s ICU director, says as the hospital overcrowds with COVID-19 cases again, it's leaving workers experiencing burnout. Bell says people are also choosing to leave the medical field due to the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Business Wire

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Crimson Hills, a New-Home Community in Popular Lake Elsinore, California

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Crimson Hills, a new single-family home community in desirable Lake Elsinore, California. The new community is conveniently located near the Central Avenue/Highway 74 exit, just east of Interstate 15, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers. Crimson Hills is just minutes away from a wide variety of outdoor activities at Lake Elsinore, including boating, fishing and other water recreation. The community is walking distance to Rosetta Canyon Sports Park, which offers a soccer/football field, children’s playground, dog park, five tournament-caliber ball fields, tennis courts, walking and running trails and picnic areas with BBQs. Crimson Hills is also close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Lake Elsinore and at Lake Elsinore Marketplace.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
dmagazine.com

The Women Leading Medical City Children’s Heart Surgery Program

Dr. Kristine Guleserian built her dream team, and they are breaking barriers one heart at a time. Monday meetings with the congenital heart surgery team at Medical City Children’s Hospital are not like those at a typical office. Sure, some of it might look familiar: More than a dozen physicians, surgeons, clinic managers, and other staff gather around 7:30 a.m. to discuss the week ahead. Some of the team calls in virtually; others sit around a conference table. But that’s where the similarities end.
finance-commerce.com

Medical building for Ford site

Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. US Inc. is nearing construction of an M Health Fairview-anchored medical office building at Highland Bridge, the mixed-use development at the former Ford Motor Co. plant location in St. Paul. Ryan — the project’s designer, developer and builder — said it plans to break ground in early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

MedProperties picks up Glendale medical office building

A 67,060-square-foot medical office building in Glendale, California, has a new owner. MedProperties Realty Advisors, a Dallas-based health care real estate private equity firm, bought the six-story facility at 1510 S. Central Ave. through its MedProperties Fund III in a deal that closed on Aug. 27. The Class A building...
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

UCI receives $30 million for medical research building

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The University of California, Irvine, has received a $30 million donation that will help the school add to its growing list of medical facilities. The money, donated by the Falling Leaves Foundation, will go toward a medical innovation building expected to span about 200,000 square feet.
IRVINE, CA
98.1 KHAK

Construction to Begin on New Cedar Rapids Medical Building

The ground has been broken on a new medical building in Cedar Rapids, which is expected to be the largest and most comprehensive of its type in Linn County. Mercy Cedar Rapids has long planned an advanced heart and vascular care center in the city, and it will be a reality sometime in 2023, thanks in large part to a family that made a donation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
finance-commerce.com

NAI Legacy buys Hopkins medical building

NAI Legacy announced it purchased a former medical center in Hopkins, which it plans to renovate into a “more specialized” building for a single tenant by next spring. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.
HOPKINS, MN
The Albany Herald

Car dealership donates to Tift Medical Center Foundation

TIFTON – Local car dealership Tenneson Nissan recently donated $5,000 to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation’s “Give a Gift, Leave a Legacy” campaign. Tenneson's funds will be used to purchase a bench in the newly constructed courtyard at Southwell. The “Give a Gift, Leave a Legacy” consists of naming opportunities within the new facility and honorarium/memorial bricks, benches, trees and picnic tables within the courtyard.
TIFTON, GA
roi-nj.com

Medical office building sold in Mount Laurel

Markeim Chalmers, the commercial real estate firm based in Cherry Hill, brokered the sale of a medical office building in Mount Laurel, it said in a news release. The property is a 6,500-square-foot, free-standing office building located at 3829 Church Road, Markeim said. The firm did not disclose the sale price.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,059,277 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted […]
DALLAS, TX
WSMV

Williamson Medical Center newborn scarecrows

Williamson Medical Center is celebrating the first day of Fall with a few scarecrows in the nursery. Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

