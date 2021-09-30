Montecito Medical Acquires Surgery Center Building in Arlington, TX

Arlington, Texas, is nestled in the heart of the Mid-Cities region and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It’s located in North Texas and conveniently off Interstates 20 and 30, just 20 miles west of Dallas and 15 miles east of Fort Worth. Arlington has a population of about 400,000 residents. However, it’s tough to isolate the city from the larger region. The metro area, which includes Dallas and Fort Worth, is home to nearly 7 million people and one of the most populated areas in the U.S.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO