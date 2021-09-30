Montecito Medical Acquires Surgery Center Building in Arlington, TX

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Crimson Hills, a new single-family home community in desirable Lake Elsinore, California. The new community is conveniently located near the Central Avenue/Highway 74 exit, just east of Interstate 15, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers. Crimson Hills is just minutes away from a wide variety of outdoor activities at Lake Elsinore, including boating, fishing and other water recreation. The community is walking distance to Rosetta Canyon Sports Park, which offers a soccer/football field, children’s playground, dog park, five tournament-caliber ball fields, tennis courts, walking and running trails and picnic areas with BBQs. Crimson Hills is also close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Lake Elsinore and at Lake Elsinore Marketplace.
