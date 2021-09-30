Michael Arch 1958-2021

WARREN — Michael “Mike” Arch, 63, went to his eternal home in heaven on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Mike was born Feb. 14, 1958, to Andrew Arch and Margaret Axtell Arch. Mike was a champion for Christ until his very last breath. He was a member of the Trumbull County Gideons and continued his affiliation, after becoming a member of the clergy, by distributing God’s word to many people. He led prison ministries, helped addicts and the homeless, petitioned for the Tyson mansion in Southington to be gifted to the Living Word Sanctuary Church and shared the word of God with everyone he encountered. Teaching Christ’s love to the lost and giving hope to the hopeless, while making them laugh, was Mike’s purpose on Earth. He never went anywhere without the Bible, a stack of smiley face tracts and his clown nose. His legacy will never be forgotten.