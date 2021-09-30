CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

THE NEXT TIME YOUR LOCAL MEDIA SAYS IT’S SAFE…

By Joseph P. Farrell
gizadeathstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to blog about this story, and there's a reason why I depart from my usual practice of avoiding covid planscamdemic stories on the main blog. If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of the lamestream propatainment media, and their local and regional outposts in talk radio and television, constantly pushing the quackcines. Here where I live, there is a constant flood of stories on a local talk radio station constantly pushing the narrative to get quackcinated, but nary a peep about any stories about adverse reactions to them. In all honesty, I cannot remember one story about any adverse reactions to the quackcines. Not one. Not one. On the contrary, we are regaled on an almost daily basis with our local country "health Tsar" - a man who, like Bidenenko, talks as if his mouth is either full of cotton balls and flannel rags, or who has just taken a strong pull of bourbon before he goes on the air - about the latest variant statistics and what percentage of the population is still "unquackcinated".

gizadeathstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maximilien Robespierre
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quackcines#Abc
Design Milk

Unfold Is the Tool You Need to Dominate Your Brand’s Social Media

After everything it takes to start a business — picking your niche, setting up online, creating your brand, hiring and documenting and inventorying and everything else – you still have one job left: social media management. When done well, social media can be your best tool for reaching millions of...
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

What’s Next in Social Media?

Social media is an unpredictable. In the last decade we’ve witnessed the rise and fall of many social media platforms. But for the networks that have stood the test of time, what, if anything, can we expect for the future? And how will social media marketing change in the years to come?
INTERNET
New Pittsburgh Courier

Real Times Media and The Black Information Network Team Up to Expand Local News for the Black Community

In a move that brings award-winning storytelling and in-depth reporting from five respected Black-owned news outlets to a national platform, Real Times Media (RTM) and BIN: The Black Information Network have formed a partnership in which BIN would distribute RTM’s news and related content on its digital platforms and 32 affiliate radio markets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Brian Laundrie flew back to FL after Utah fight, Petito family speaks out in Dr. Phil interview

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
Tara Blair Ball

A guide to if it's time to say goodbye

If these ring true for you too, it may be time to say goodbye. When I was in an unhealthy relationship, I read all of the articles and discounted them: That’s only a problem sometimes. It’ll get better! I just need to wait it out.
gizadeathstar.com

TIDBITS: THIS WEEK’S HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Thanks to all who submitted stories that made this weeks honourable mentions round-up: W.G., V.T., C.A.F., E.G., J.K., G.B.,. Over 3,000 Doctors and Scientists Sign Declaration Accusing COVID Policy-Makers of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’. https://freewestmedia.com/2021/09/24/the-mysterious-ingredient-in-a-pfizer-vaccine-vial/. https://freewestmedia.com/2021/08/03/german-chief-pathologist-sounds-alarm-on-fatal-vaccine-injuries/. https://www.popsci.com/science/article/2009-10/scientists-implant-false-memories-brains-flies/. 5 thoughts on “TIDBITS: THIS WEEK’S HONOURABLE MENTIONS”. Gulliver. Well, they said the Moon...
HEALTH
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Time To Combat Social Media That Target and Endanger Kids

I thought teaching during a pandemic was challenging enough, but now I have to worry about students assaulting me as I walk down the hallways. As WTNH reported, “Some teachers are concerned for their safety and have been reaching out to the Connecticut Education Association after the ‘Slap a Teacher’ challenge emerged on TikTok.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy