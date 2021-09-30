THE NEXT TIME YOUR LOCAL MEDIA SAYS IT’S SAFE…

I have to blog about this story, and there's a reason why I depart from my usual practice of avoiding covid planscamdemic stories on the main blog. If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of the lamestream propatainment media, and their local and regional outposts in talk radio and television, constantly pushing the quackcines. Here where I live, there is a constant flood of stories on a local talk radio station constantly pushing the narrative to get quackcinated, but nary a peep about any stories about adverse reactions to them. In all honesty, I cannot remember one story about any adverse reactions to the quackcines. Not one. Not one. On the contrary, we are regaled on an almost daily basis with our local country "health Tsar" - a man who, like Bidenenko, talks as if his mouth is either full of cotton balls and flannel rags, or who has just taken a strong pull of bourbon before he goes on the air - about the latest variant statistics and what percentage of the population is still "unquackcinated".