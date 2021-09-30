CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Intelligence at the root of ‘The Problem,’ Jon Stewart’s funny, thought-provoking new series

By Richard Roeper
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem with Jon Stewart is he signed off as host of “The Daily Show” in 2015, at a time when we needed him the most. Not that Stewart didn’t deserve to take a break from the grind of a four-times-a-week show after 16 Emmy-spangled years and not that Trevor Noah hasn’t been a worthy successor — but it would have been awesome to hear Stewart’s wry and sardonic and fact-fueled takes on all the madness that has transpired in our world over the last half-dozen years.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jon Stewart's new show roasted by Rolling Stone, others as antiquated, 'not very funny'

Rolling Stone was one of multiple outlets to publish a poor review of Jon Stewart's new Apple TV+ series, suggesting the comedian's latest venture was stale and antiquated. "The Problem With Jon Stewart," Rolling Stone writes, includes one too many references to his old popular show "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," now hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The show features extended dives by Stewart and a panel into serious political issues.
TV & VIDEOS
sacramentosun.com

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' trailer released

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): American comedian and TV host Jon Stewart is set to be back on screens as he has now released the first look trailer of his upcoming Apple show 'The Problem With Jon Stewart'. After more than six years off the air, Stewart will officially be...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

How Jon Stewart Compares New Streaming Series With His Years On The Daily Show

It’s been over six years since The Daily Show veteran Jon Stewart passed the hosting reins over to Trevor Noah and, now, the long time comedian and political host is preparing to make his return to TV. Stewart has a new streaming show coming to Apple TV+, and it doesn't seem to be too far removed from the work he did on Comedy Central for so long. Just recently, the talented TV personality actually explained how his new show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, compares to to his original one.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Jon Stewart
vitalthrills.com

Apple TV+ Reveals The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Problem with Jon Stewart

Apple TV+ has revealed first looks at its upcoming feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth and current affair series The Problem with Jon Stewart today. The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Academy Award winner Joel Coen, will be released in theaters by A24 on December 25 and then will be available on Apple TV+ January 14.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Teaser: The Former ‘Daily Show’ Host Returns With A More Mature Comedic News Series

Jon Stewart hosted “The Daily Show” for almost two decades. Over that time, he developed a brand of satire that was rooted in comedy first and information second. Sure, you could watch the show and learn a bit about the news, but really, you were there to laugh. It appears that the script has been flipped somewhat with his new Apple TV+ series, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”
TV SHOWS
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#War
Jacksonville Journal Courier

New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Problem with Jon Stewart to Diana the Musical: the seven best shows to stream this week

Perhaps inevitably, satirist Jon Stewart couldn’t stay away from the dumpster fire that is American public life for long. This new weekly show – which is going to be accompanied by a regular podcast – will tackle one major issue per episode. Stewart will once again be recording his show in front of a live studio audience in New York with a style that mixes sharp wit with a degree of earnest liberal despair. A short teaser, which addressed the pressing problem of Dicks in Space (don’t pretend you don’t know exactly who he’s talking about), suggested a smattering of sketches too, mixing social commentary with an edge of surrealism.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
The Oregonian

‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’; ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’; ‘La Brea’; : TV This Week

“The Simpsons”: The animated series inspired by Portland native Matt Groening’s creations returns for an awe-inspiring Season 33. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox) “BMF”: The latest series for producer 50 Cent (“Power”) is inspired by the true story of two brothers in Detroit, Demetrious “Big Meech” Flenory (who is played by his son, Demetrious “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who built a powerful crime family. The cast also includes Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”), Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, with Eminem slated to play a guest role as “White Boy Rick,” who became an FBI drug informant. (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz)
PORTLAND, OR
Mac Observer

In Which Jon Stewart’s Writers Roast Him For Being Old

The Problem With Jon Stewart – both the Apple TV+ series and the podcast, will premiere on Friday. On Monday, we got an exclusive look at how the writers’ room operates, and how they came to the joke we see in a trailer. The comedian and two of his writers sit down…and he is mercilessly bullied.
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

Jon Stewart’s new Apple TV+ series: Old man yells at cloud—but it hits the spot

In Jon Stewart's first-ever conversation with an Apple TV+ studio audience, he offers a curious send-off—in fact, it argues against the point of his new multi-million dollar hosting deal. "You're probably just going to look at aggregated clips of" this first episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart, he says, instead of subscribing to Apple TV+. It's a bit meandering, followed by a joke about pirating episodes of Ted Lasso.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

New York’s Stand Up For Heroes Sets Live Return With Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, More

The 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event will return live to New York City on Nov. 8, with appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan included in the line-up of comics and musicians performing to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The event will take place at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Also scheduled to appear are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings and others to be announced. The annual event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The nonprofit Woodruff Foundation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' review: Dull, talky with flashes of promise

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Returning to TV after a six-year absence from "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart's new show is a topical, hard look at a single topic (not dissimilar, by the way, to "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"). In the two episodes that drop Thursday, Stewart first looks at the deadly hazards of so-called "burn pits" — open-air burning of waste on military bases overseas — and, in the second episode, the challenges to freedom around the world. Roundtable participants on each include, respectively, Rosie Torres, the co-founder of advocacy group Burn Pits 360; and Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who was championed by Stewart on his "Daily Show."
TV SHOWS
Daily Beast

Does Jon Stewart Still Want to Be Funny?

In the six years since he left The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made more appearances than anyone could have predicted on the network he once blamed for all of America’s ills, Fox News. As an advocate for causes like the health benefits of 9/11 first responders and veterans exposed to burn pits, he is always on-message, remarkably disciplined, and almost never funny.
CELEBRITIES
actionnewsnow.com

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism

Emerging from his TV hibernation, Jon Stewart has taken John Oliver's deep-dive format into a single issue and gone a step further in "The Problem With Jon Stewart." If "The Daily Show" offered a satirical spin on the news, this Apple TV+ series is essentially a advocacy-based newsmagazine, one where the comedy bleeds out incidentally more than by actual planning.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

No Problem With His Bank Account! Find Out Jon Stewart's Net Worth (Including What He Made on The Daily Show)

The beloved comedian and longtime host of The Daily Show returns with a new satirical news series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, that debuted Sept. 30 on Apple TV. According to Stewart, his latest set-up is similar to the best parts of The Daily Show, but goes more in-depth than the Comedy Central series was able to during his 16-year tenure there, which ended in 2015 when he passed the baton to Trevor Noah.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy