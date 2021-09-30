Intelligence at the root of ‘The Problem,’ Jon Stewart’s funny, thought-provoking new series

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Returning to TV after a six-year absence from "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart's new show is a topical, hard look at a single topic (not dissimilar, by the way, to "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"). In the two episodes that drop Thursday, Stewart first looks at the deadly hazards of so-called "burn pits" — open-air burning of waste on military bases overseas — and, in the second episode, the challenges to freedom around the world. Roundtable participants on each include, respectively, Rosie Torres, the co-founder of advocacy group Burn Pits 360; and Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who was championed by Stewart on his "Daily Show."

