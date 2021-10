Since the debut of the first Elise, the modern incarnation of Lotus has been a company built around returning to its roots in building cars that put lightness above all else. That has produced relatively simple and relatively light classics across a variety of segments, but none come lighter than the Lotus 2-Eleven. It makes a compelling case for the title of ultimate modern Lotus, which makes it one of the most interesting track day cars you can buy today.

